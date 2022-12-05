Advanced search
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-05 am EST
1955.50 JPY   -0.64%
12/02Dec. 02, 2022ose Special Quotations Updated (contract Month : 1st week December 2022): Nikkei 225
PU
12/01Dec. 01, 2022tocom Final Settlement Prices Updated (contract Month : November 2022): Crude Oil, Electricity Futures
PU
11/30Nov. 30, 2022tse Decision On Delisting, Etc. : Shinoken Group Co.,Ltd.
PU
Japan Exchange : Dec. 05, 2022OSE Introduction of ESG Index Futures

12/05/2022 | 02:47am EST
Dec. 05, 2022 OSEIntroduction of ESG Index Futures
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. aims to assist the creation of a sustainable society by utilizing market mechanisms to provide solutions for a wide range of societal issues, through the provision of an environment where sustainability-related information, products, and services are easily accessible to all.
As part of this effort, Osaka Exchange, Inc (OSE), which operates the derivatives market, is pleased to announce that it will be listing "S&P/JPX 500 ESG Score Tilted Index Futures", "FTSE JPX Net Zero Japan 500 Index Futures" and "Nikkei 225 Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index Futures", which are futures contracts based on ESG indices, to be utilized in asset management taking into account ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors. OSE will be accepting public comments regarding this matter as of today. The launch of these contracts is scheduled for May 29, 2023.

Contact

Osaka Exchange　　
TEL:+81-6-4706-0800


Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 07:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 135 B 998 M 998 M
Net income 2023 50 154 M 371 M 371 M
Net cash 2023 148 B 1 097 M 1 097 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 2,87%
Capitalization 1 037 B 7 660 M 7 660 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,58x
EV / Sales 2024 6,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 968,00 JPY
Average target price 2 140,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-21.84%7 660
CME GROUP INC.-22.69%63 539
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-36.67%13 192
ASX LIMITED-24.05%9 264
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY32.27%5 459
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-42.61%3 548