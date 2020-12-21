Japan Exchange : Dec. 21, 2020 About publication of materials of Specialist Working Group for Recurrence Prevention Measures (3rd meeting)

Log in
Dec. 21, 2020 About publication of materials of Specialist Working Group for Recurrence Prevention Measures (3rd meeting)

12/21/2020 | 04:37am EST
Market News
Dec. 21, 2020 About publication of materials of Specialist Working Group for Recurrence Prevention Measures (3rd meeting)
Tweet

Specialist Working Group for Recurrence Prevention Measures (3rd meeting) was held and post the materials of this Working Group.
Also, outline of minutes of this Council will be published as soon as it is ready.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 09:36:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
