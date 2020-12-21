Japan Exchange : Dec. 21, 2020 About publication of materials of Specialist Working Group for Recurrence Prevention Measures (3rd meeting)

Market News
Dec. 21, 2020 About publication of materials of Specialist Working Group for Recurrence Prevention Measures (3rd meeting)
Specialist Working Group for Recurrence Prevention Measures (3rd meeting) was held and post the materials of this Working Group.
Also, outline of minutes of this Council will be published as soon as it is ready.
Enquiry
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141
Disclaimer
