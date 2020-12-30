Japan Exchange : Dec. 30, 2020OSE Last trading day for Index Futures & Options - January 2021 contract

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 128 B 1 241 M 1 241 M Net income 2021 47 122 M 456 M 456 M Net cash 2021 121 B 1 173 M 1 173 M P/E ratio 2021 30,2x Yield 2021 2,01% Capitalization 1 421 B 13 726 M 13 747 M EV / Sales 2021 10,1x EV / Sales 2022 9,60x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 200,00 JPY Last Close Price 2 654,50 JPY Spread / Highest target -13,4% Spread / Average Target -17,1% Spread / Lowest Target -20,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. 37.54% 13 726 CME GROUP INC. -10.13% 64 758 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 34.82% 11 758 ASX LIMITED -6.58% 10 772 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 47.89% 4 845 PLUS500 LTD. 70.94% 2 073