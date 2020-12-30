Log in
Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Exchange : Dec. 30, 2020OSE Last trading day for Index Futures & Options - January 2021 contract

12/30/2020 | 01:15am EST
Market News
Dec. 30, 2020 OSELast trading day for Index Futures & Options - January 2021 contract
The Arrival of Last Trading Day for Index Futures [Link]
Terms for Calendar Spreads for Index Futures [Link]
The Arrival of a Last Trading Day for Index Options [Link]
The Arrival of a Last Trading Day for Securities Options [Link]
Reference Page

Enquiry

Osaka Exchange　
TEL:+81-6-4706-0800


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 06:14:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 128 B 1 241 M 1 241 M
Net income 2021 47 122 M 456 M 456 M
Net cash 2021 121 B 1 173 M 1 173 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,2x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 1 421 B 13 726 M 13 747 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 200,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 654,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target -13,4%
Spread / Average Target -17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.37.54%13 726
CME GROUP INC.-10.13%64 758
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.34.82%11 758
ASX LIMITED-6.58%10 772
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS47.89%4 845
PLUS500 LTD.70.94%2 073
