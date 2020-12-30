Japan Exchange : Dec. 30, 2020TOCOM Base Prices for March 2022 Contracts of Baseload Electricity on the First Trading Day

Market News
Dec. 30, 2020 TOCOMBase Prices for March 2022 Contracts of Baseload Electricity on the First Trading Day
The base prices for Immediately Executable Price Range (DCB Level) and Circuit Breaker Trigger Level (SCB Level) for March 2022 contracts of Baseload Electricity on the First Trading Day, January 4th, 2020, shall be as below.
|
|
Base Price (JPY)
|
East Area Baseload
|
7.40
|
West Area Baseload
|
6.30
