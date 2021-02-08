Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Exchange : Feb. 08, 2021JPXTSEInformation Publication of English translation of Report from the System Failure Investigation Committee

02/08/2021 | 01:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News Release
Feb. 08, 2021 JPXTSEPublication of English translation of Report from the System Failure Investigation Committee
Tweet

JPX has today published an English translation of the investigation report from the Investigation Committee of Independent Outside Directors in Relation to the System Failure, originally published in Japanese on November 30, 2020.

Report from the System Failure Investigation Committee (English Translation) [Link]

Contact

Japan Exchange Group　General Administration　
TEL:+81-3-3666-1361


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 06:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02/07FEB. 08, 2021TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : MAXIS S&P500 US Equity ETF (JPY Hedged) a..
PU
02/07JAPAN EXCHANGE : Feb. 08, 2021JPXTSEInformation Publication of English translati..
PU
02/04FEB. 05, 2021TSE ALTERATION OF LISTI : FaithNetwork Co.,Ltd
PU
02/04FEB. 05, 2021TSE PUBLIC INSPECTION O : Japan Display Inc.
PU
02/04FEB. 05, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 1st week February 2021): Nikkei 225
PU
02/04FEB. 05, 2021TSE DESIGNATION OF SECU : N・FIELD Co.,Ltd.
PU
02/04FEB. 05, 2021TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : USD-Denominated Foreign Bond with Value o..
PU
02/03FEB. 04, 2021TSE ASSIGNMENT TO 1ST S : Pharma Foods International Co.,Ltd.
PU
02/03FEB. 04, 2021TSE MATCHING MECHANISM : QD Laser,Inc.
PU
02/02FEB. 03, 2021TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : J-base,Inc.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 129 B 1 225 M 1 225 M
Net income 2021 48 562 M 460 M 460 M
Net cash 2021 116 B 1 096 M 1 096 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 1 330 B 12 615 M 12 607 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,39x
EV / Sales 2022 8,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 350,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 485,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 4,61%
Spread / Average Target -5,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-5.78%12 615
CME GROUP INC.5.13%68 707
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.4.08%12 230
ASX LIMITED-0.42%10 624
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS-1.30%4 757
PLUS500 LTD.-2.72%1 988
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ