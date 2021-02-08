Japan Exchange : Feb. 08, 2021JPXTSEInformation Publication of English translation of Report from the System Failure Investigation Committee

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 129 B 1 225 M 1 225 M Net income 2021 48 562 M 460 M 460 M Net cash 2021 116 B 1 096 M 1 096 M P/E ratio 2021 27,4x Yield 2021 2,22% Capitalization 1 330 B 12 615 M 12 607 M EV / Sales 2021 9,39x EV / Sales 2022 8,78x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 350,00 JPY Last Close Price 2 485,50 JPY Spread / Highest target 4,61% Spread / Average Target -5,45% Spread / Lowest Target -11,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. -5.78% 12 615 CME GROUP INC. 5.13% 68 707 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 4.08% 12 230 ASX LIMITED -0.42% 10 624 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS -1.30% 4 757 PLUS500 LTD. -2.72% 1 988