Japan Exchange : Feb. 08, 2021JPXTSEInformation Publication of English translation of Report from the System Failure Investigation Committee

Feb. 08, 2021 JPXTSEPublication of English translation of Report from the System Failure Investigation Committee
JPX has today published an English translation of the investigation report from the Investigation Committee of Independent Outside Directors in Relation to the System Failure, originally published in Japanese on November 30, 2020.
Report from the System Failure Investigation Committee (English Translation)
