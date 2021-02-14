Japan Exchange : Feb. 14, 2021JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMInformation Trading to Continue (as Normal) from Tomorrow (Feb. 15)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 129 B 1 232 M 1 232 M Net income 2021 48 562 M 463 M 463 M Net cash 2021 116 B 1 102 M 1 102 M P/E ratio 2021 26,5x Yield 2021 2,30% Capitalization 1 288 B 12 274 M 12 271 M EV / Sales 2021 9,07x EV / Sales 2022 8,47x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 350,00 JPY Last Close Price 2 406,50 JPY Spread / Highest target 8,04% Spread / Average Target -2,35% Spread / Lowest Target -8,58% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. -8.78% 12 274 CME GROUP INC. 1.27% 66 187 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 9.35% 12 849 ASX LIMITED -2.19% 10 573 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 2.38% 4 991 PLUS500 LTD. -7.59% 1 902