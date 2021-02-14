Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Exchange : Feb. 14, 2021JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMInformation Trading to Continue (as Normal) from Tomorrow (Feb. 15)

02/14/2021 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News Release
Feb. 14, 2021 JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMTrading to Continue (as Normal) from Tomorrow (Feb. 15)
Tweet

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures on February 13. Despite this, trading on all markets of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Osaka Exchange and Tokyo Commodity Exchange is scheduled to continue as normal from tomorrow, February 15, and beyond.

JPX Group remains committed to ensuring stable market operations. We appreciate your continued understanding and support.

Contact

Japan Exchange Group, Inc.　Corporate Communications Department
TEL:+81-(0)3-3666-1361 (Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 14 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 18:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
07:49aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Feb. 14, 2021JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMInformation Trading to Cont..
PU
02/11FEB. 12, 2021TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : Terminalcare Support Institute Inc.
PU
02/11FEB. 12, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : February 2021): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.
PU
02/11FEB. 12, 2021TSE DESIGNATION OF SECU : Csop ftse china a50 etf
PU
02/09FEB. 10, 2021TSE DESIGNATION OF SECU : Dynac holdings corporation
PU
02/09JAPAN EXCHANGE : Feb. 10, 2021OSE Change of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers..
PU
02/09FEB. 10, 2021TSE ADDITIONAL DESIGNAT : Nihon form service co.,ltd.
PU
02/09FEB. 10, 2021OSE ADJUSTMENT AND CHAN : Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation
PU
02/09FEB. 10, 2021TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : coconala Inc.
PU
02/09FEB. 10, 2021TSE CANCELLATION OF DES : Japan Asia Group Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 129 B 1 232 M 1 232 M
Net income 2021 48 562 M 463 M 463 M
Net cash 2021 116 B 1 102 M 1 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 1 288 B 12 274 M 12 271 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,07x
EV / Sales 2022 8,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 350,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 406,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 8,04%
Spread / Average Target -2,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-8.78%12 274
CME GROUP INC.1.27%66 187
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.9.35%12 849
ASX LIMITED-2.19%10 573
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS2.38%4 991
PLUS500 LTD.-7.59%1 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ