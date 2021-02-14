Japan Exchange : Feb. 14, 2021JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMInformation Trading to Continue (as Normal) from Tomorrow (Feb. 15)

News Release
Feb. 14, 2021 JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMTrading to Continue (as Normal) from Tomorrow (Feb. 15)
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures on February 13. Despite this, trading on all markets of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Osaka Exchange and Tokyo Commodity Exchange is scheduled to continue as normal from tomorrow, February 15, and beyond.
JPX Group remains committed to ensuring stable market operations. We appreciate your continued understanding and support.
