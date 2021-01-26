Japan Exchange : Jan. 26, 2021OSE Change of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index

Market News
Jan. 26, 2021 OSEChange of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index
Due to a section reassignment, the following partial change of component issues for the TSE Mothers Index was announced.
|
Issue to be Deleted
|
Code
|
Section Reassignment
|
Effective Date
|
FinTech Global Incorporated
|
8789
|
Reassigned to 2nd Section
|
February 1, 2021
