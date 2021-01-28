Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Exchange : Jan. 28, 2021TOCOM Base Prices for April 2022 Contracts of Peakload Electricity on the First Trading Day

01/28/2021 | 03:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Market News
Jan. 28, 2021 TOCOMBase Prices for April 2022 Contracts of Peakload Electricity on the First Trading Day
Tweet

The base prices for Immediately Executable Price Range (DCB Level) and Circuit Breaker Trigger Level (SCB Level) for April 2022 contracts of Peakload Electricity on the First Trading Day, January 29th, 2021, shall be as below.

Base Price (JPY)
East Area Peakload 8.20
West Area Peakload 6.90

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 08:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
03:08aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Jan. 28, 2021TOCOM Base Prices for April 2022 Contracts of Peak..
PU
02:10aJAN. 28, 2021TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : EUR-Denominated Bond with Value of EUR 50..
PU
02:10aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Jan. 28, 2021TSEInformation CONNEQTOR started accepting applica..
PU
01:12aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Jan. 28, 2021JPXInformation Publication of JPX Working Paper, V..
PU
01/27JAPAN EXCHANGE : Jan. 28, 2021JPXDisclosure Overview of Earnings for Q3 FY2020
PU
01/27JAPAN EXCHANGE : Jan. 28, 2021JPXDisclosure Consolidated financial results for t..
PU
01/27JAN. 27, 2021TSE PUBLIC INSPECTION O : Ishigaki foods co.,ltd.
PU
01/27JAN. 27, 2021 DAILY PRICE LIMITS TO : 1 issue
PU
01/26JAN. 26, 2021TSE BASE PRICE AND DAIL : Global X Digital Innovation Japan ETF and..
PU
01/26JAPAN EXCHANGE : Jan. 26, 2021OSE Change of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 128 B 1 229 M 1 229 M
Net income 2021 47 190 M 452 M 452 M
Net cash 2021 120 B 1 146 M 1 146 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,2x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 1 427 B 13 710 M 13 670 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 216,67 JPY
Last Close Price 2 665,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target -13,7%
Spread / Average Target -16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.0.70%13 710
CME GROUP INC.0.93%65 965
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-0.64%11 675
ASX LIMITED-0.37%10 752
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS2.07%4 880
PLUS500 LTD.-4.72%1 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ