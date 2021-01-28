Japan Exchange : Jan. 28, 2021TOCOM Base Prices for April 2022 Contracts of Peakload Electricity on the First Trading Day

Market News
Jan. 28, 2021 TOCOMBase Prices for April 2022 Contracts of Peakload Electricity on the First Trading Day
The base prices for Immediately Executable Price Range (DCB Level) and Circuit Breaker Trigger Level (SCB Level) for April 2022 contracts of Peakload Electricity on the First Trading Day, January 29th, 2021, shall be as below.
|
|
Base Price (JPY)
|
East Area Peakload
|
8.20
|
West Area Peakload
|
6.90
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 08:07:07 UTC.