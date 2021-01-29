Japan Exchange : Jan. 29, 2021JPXInformation Schedule update for setting up systems at New Secondary Center

Log in
Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jan. 29, 2021JPXInformation Schedule update for setting up systems at New Secondary Center

01/29/2021 | 01:40am EST



News Release
Jan. 29, 2021 JPXSchedule update for setting up systems at New Secondary Center
Tweet

With the aim of further enhancing stability in operating its markets, Japan Exchange Group, Inc. has been constructing a new secondary data center (back-up center) in the Kansai region. As such, we hereby update the schedule for setting up systems at the center as indicated in the PDF below.

Schedule update for setting up systems at New Secondary Center [Link]

Contact

Japan Exchange Group, Inc.　Corporate Communications Department
TEL:+81-(0)3-3666-1361 (Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 128 B 1 229 M 1 229 M
Net income 2021 47 662 M 456 M 456 M
Net cash 2021 121 B 1 161 M 1 161 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,3x
Yield 2021 2,07%
Capitalization 1 397 B 13 388 M 13 363 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,93x
EV / Sales 2022 9,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 233,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 609,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target -11,9%
Spread / Average Target -14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-1.08%13 388
CME GROUP INC.-1.79%64 184
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-3.06%11 391
ASX LIMITED-0.86%10 811
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS0.70%4 818
PLUS500 LTD.-8.62%1 949
