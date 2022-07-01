Japan Exchange : Jul. 01, 2022JPXTSEOSETOCOMBusiness Trading Overview in June 2022 & First Half of 2022 (January to June)

News Release

Jul. 01, 2022 JPXTSEOSETOCOM Trading Overview in June 2022 & First Half of 2022 (January to June)

Cash Equity Market

- In the first half of 2022 (from April 4, 2022), the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 3.3900 trillion. - In the first half of 2022, the daily average trading value for ETFs was JPY305.7 billion. - In June 2022, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 3.3725 trillion. - The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY309.8 billion.

Derivatives Market

- In the first half of 2022, total derivatives trading volume was 214,474,764 contracts.

- In the first half of 2022, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 1,687 trillion, the second highest number for the half year.

- In the first half of 2022, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 91,012,692 contracts and 42.4%, both of which were the second highest number for the half year.

- In the first half of 2022, trading volume for Nikkei 225 mini was 153,076,482 contracts, the second highest number for the half year.

- Additionally, trading volumes for TSE Mothers Index Futures, DJIA Futures, Platinum Mini Futures and Nikkei 225 Weekly Options in the first half of 2022 were the historical highest records respectively for the half year.



- In June 2022, total derivatives trading volume was 40,424,591 contracts.

- In June 2022, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 398 trillion, the second highest record.

- In June 2022, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 16,037,430 contracts and 39.7%.

- In June 2022, trading volume for DJIA Futures was 99,604 contracts and recorded historical high.