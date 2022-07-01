Log in
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-01 am EDT
1973.00 JPY   +0.77%
03:13aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Jul. 01, 2022JPXTSEOSETOCOMBusiness Trading Overview in June 2022 & First Half of 2022 (January to June)
PU
02:23aJUL. 01, 2022TOCOM FINAL SETTLEMENT PRICES UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : June 2022): Crude Oil, Electricity Futures
PU
06/30Nikkei 225 Down 1.5% on Wall Street Cues, Weak Tech and Energy Shares
MT
Japan Exchange : Jul. 01, 2022JPXTSEOSETOCOMBusiness Trading Overview in June 2022 & First Half of 2022 (January to June)

07/01/2022 | 03:13am EDT
News Release
Jul. 01, 2022 JPXTSEOSETOCOMTrading Overview in June 2022 & First Half of 2022 (January to June)
Tweet

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in June 2022 & First Half of 2022 (January to June).

Cash Equity Market

- In the first half of 2022 (from April 4, 2022), the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 3.3900 trillion.
- In the first half of 2022, the daily average trading value for ETFs was JPY305.7 billion.
- In June 2022, the daily average trading value for the Prime Market (domestic common stocks) was JPY 3.3725 trillion.
- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY309.8 billion.

Derivatives Market

- In the first half of 2022, total derivatives trading volume was 214,474,764 contracts.
- In the first half of 2022, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 1,687 trillion, the second highest number for the half year.
- In the first half of 2022, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 91,012,692 contracts and 42.4%, both of which were the second highest number for the half year.
- In the first half of 2022, trading volume for Nikkei 225 mini was 153,076,482 contracts, the second highest number for the half year.
- Additionally, trading volumes for TSE Mothers Index Futures, DJIA Futures, Platinum Mini Futures and Nikkei 225 Weekly Options in the first half of 2022 were the historical highest records respectively for the half year.

- In June 2022, total derivatives trading volume was 40,424,591 contracts.
- In June 2022, total derivatives trading value reached JPY 398 trillion, the second highest record.
- In June 2022, trading volume for the night session and the ratio of the night session were 16,037,430 contracts and 39.7%.
- In June 2022, trading volume for DJIA Futures was 99,604 contracts and recorded historical high.

Reference(TSE) [Link]
Reference(OSE and TOCOM) [Link]

(note)
･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference(OSE and TOCOM) includes trading volume/value for Flexible Futures and Options.

【Changes in line with the TSE Market Restructuring】

In line with the TSE market restructuring put into effect on April 4, 2022, the format of the Domestic Stocks section of the Preliminary Figures for Trading Conditions in April has been changed from the former market divisions to the new market segments from April 4, 2022.

Contact

Japan Exchange Group, Inc.　Corporate Communications
TEL:+81-3-3666-1361(Tokyo)　+81-6-4706-0800(Osaka)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
