Japan Exchange : Jul. 27, 2022JPXJPXIInformation Conclusion of Capital and Business Alliance Agreement with Minsetsu, Inc.

News Release

Jul. 27, 2022 JPXJPXI Conclusion of Capital and Business Alliance Agreement with Minsetsu, Inc.

Objective of Capital and Business Alliance

JPX has been endeavoring to enhance the mid- to long-term corporate value of listed companies and promote constructive dialogue between listed companies and shareholders to contribute to this. JPX considers that this will become ever more important for bolstering the competitiveness of the Japanese financial and capital markets going forward.



Minsetsu operates an IR communication platform called "Minna no Setsumeikai" (everyone's briefing) which provides several services including a system to provide information on earnings briefings and coordinate the scheduling of interviews between investors, securities companies, and listed companies. The interview scheduling service is used more than 20,000 times annually (FY2021 data). Minsetsu also provides IR support services to listed companies, including the provision of information on investors and support services for holding briefings.



JPX and JPXI has entered into a capital and business alliance agreement with Minsetsu, which works to promote communication among listed companies and investors through its IR communication platform, in order to establish an environment that facilitates more effective communication between listed companies and investors inside and outside Japan, and an environment that allows investors easier access to information such as IR information from listed companies.