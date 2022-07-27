Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-27 am EDT
2157.50 JPY   -1.42%
02:42aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Jul. 27, 2022JPXJPXIInformation Conclusion of Capital and Business Alliance Agreement with Minsetsu, Inc.
PU
07/26JAPAN EXCHANGE : Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Based on IFRS), unaudited
PU
07/26JAPAN EXCHANGE : Overview of Earnings for Q1 FY2022
PU
Japan Exchange : Jul. 27, 2022JPXJPXIInformation Conclusion of Capital and Business Alliance Agreement with Minsetsu, Inc.

07/27/2022 | 02:42am EDT
News Release
Jul. 27, 2022 JPXJPXIConclusion of Capital and Business Alliance Agreement with Minsetsu, Inc.
Tweet

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) and JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI) have concluded a capital and business alliance agreement with Minsetsu, Inc. (hereinafter, "Minsetsu") and will acquire common shares through a third-party allotment of new shares carried out by Minsetsu. Details are as below.

Objective of Capital and Business Alliance

JPX has been endeavoring to enhance the mid- to long-term corporate value of listed companies and promote constructive dialogue between listed companies and shareholders to contribute to this. JPX considers that this will become ever more important for bolstering the competitiveness of the Japanese financial and capital markets going forward.

Minsetsu operates an IR communication platform called "Minna no Setsumeikai" (everyone's briefing) which provides several services including a system to provide information on earnings briefings and coordinate the scheduling of interviews between investors, securities companies, and listed companies. The interview scheduling service is used more than 20,000 times annually (FY2021 data). Minsetsu also provides IR support services to listed companies, including the provision of information on investors and support services for holding briefings.

JPX and JPXI has entered into a capital and business alliance agreement with Minsetsu, which works to promote communication among listed companies and investors through its IR communication platform, in order to establish an environment that facilitates more effective communication between listed companies and investors inside and outside Japan, and an environment that allows investors easier access to information such as IR information from listed companies.

Outline of Capital and Business Alliance
Details of Business Alliance

The business alliance aims to help develop Japan's capital market by promoting communication between listed companies and investors through the creation and provision of IR-related content from Japanese listed companies that is beneficial to investors inside and outside Japan, and wider use of the IR communication platform provided by Minsetsu.

Details of Capital Alliance

JPX and JPXI will receive all new shares totaling approximately JPY 500 million issued through the third-party allotment by Minsetsu.

Outline of Minsetsu, Inc.
Name Minsetsu, Inc.
Location 1-8-1, Nihonbashi Kayabacho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Position and Name of Representative Representative Director and CEO, Nakayasu Yuki
Overview of Business Planning, development and operation of "Minna no Setsumeikai"
Establishment Date June 2015
Website minsetsu

Contact

Corporate Communications Department　Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
TEL:03-3666-1361


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
