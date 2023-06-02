Japan Exchange : Jun. 02, 2023TSE Alert Concerning " WisdomTree Natural Gas " (additional information)

Market News

Jun. 02, 2023 TSE Alert Concerning " WisdomTree Natural Gas (1689)" (additional information)

On 19 April 2023, Market News, "Alert Concerning " WisdomTree Natural Gas (1689)" " was published and informed that in the event that the NAV of the ETF "WisdomTree Natural Gas" (Securities code: 1689) listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange falls below JPY 1, there will be a significant risk that transactions will not be executed and any attempt to sell the ETF shares will result in difficulties.

As NAV of the ETF as of 12:00 AM 2 June (4:00 PM 1 June UTC) is JPY 0.996, please pay more attention to the above risk.

Also, if the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex which is the tracking indicator of the ETF decline or the strength of the yen increases against the US dollar, there is a possibility that the yen-denominated NAV will fall, which may cause a bigger discrepancy between the NAV and the market price.

When trading this ETF, please refer to the daily disclosure regarding the NAV and pay close attention to the deviation between the NAV and the market price.



WisdomTree Management Jersey Limited informed investors regarding the above points through an announcement about the substantial discrepancy between the NAV and the market price on June 2, 2023.

Market participants are again urged to be aware of these conditions.

