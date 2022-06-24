Log in
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:58 2022-06-24 am EDT
2066.50 JPY   +0.44%
02:06aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Jun. 24, 2022JPXInformation Publication of JPX Working Paper, Vol.37 "Investigation into effectiveness of maker-taker fees in stock markets using artificial market"
PU
06/23JUN. 23, 2022TSE DESIGNATION OF SECURITIES UNDER SUPERVISION (CONFIRMATION) : Uniden holdings corporation
PU
06/20JUN. 20, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : June 2022): DJIA
PU
Japan Exchange : Jun. 24, 2022JPXInformation Publication of JPX Working Paper, Vol.37 "Investigation into effectiveness of maker-taker fees in stock markets using artificial market"

06/24/2022 | 02:06am EDT
News Release
Jun. 24, 2022 JPXPublication of JPX Working Paper, Vol.37 "Investigation into effectiveness of maker-taker fees in stock markets using artificial market"
Tweet

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) today published JPX Working Paper, Vol.37 "Investigation into effectiveness of maker-taker fees in stock markets using artificial market".
* This Japanese version was released on September 16, 2021.

JPX Working Papers highlight research and studies on changes in the market and regulatory environment with the aim of raising competitiveness. Conducted by officers and employees of JPX, its subsidiaries, and affiliates, as well as outside researchers, JPX Working Papers are intended to draw comments widely from academia, research institutions, and other market participants and observers.

The contents and opinions of the published papers belong to the individual authors and do not represent the official views of Japan Exchange Group, etc.

Contact

Corporate Strategy Department, Japan Exchange Group, Inc.　
TEL:+81-3-3666-1361


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 06:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
