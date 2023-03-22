Japan Exchange : Mar. 22, 2023JPXDisclosure Notice of Revisions to Earnings Forecast and Dividend Forecast

[Translation]

March 22, 2023

Company Name: Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

Name of Representative: Kiyota Akira,

Director & Representative Executive Officer, Group CEO

(Code No.: 8697, TSE Prime)

Inquiries: Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

(Tel: +81-3-3666-1361)

Notice of Revisions to Earnings Forecast and Dividend Forecast

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) has decided to revise its consolidated earnings forecast and year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, which were released on January 30, 2023.

1. Revised Consolidated Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023

(Figures indicated in millions of yen, unless stated otherwise)

Net income Basic Operating Operating Income Net income attributable earnings before to owners of per share revenue income income tax the parent (yen) company Previous forecast (A) 132,500 65,500 65,500 45,500 45,000 85.42 Revised forecast (B) 134,000 68,000 68,000 47,100 46,300 87.93 Change (B - A) 1,500 2,500 2,500 1,600 1,300 Change (%) 1.1% 3.8% 3.8% 3.5% 2.9% (Reference) Consolidated results for the 135,432 73,473 73,429 50,830 49,955 94.35 fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

2. Reason for Revision

In light of recent market conditions, we have revised the average daily trading values and volumes which were the assumptions used in the consolidated earnings forecast in the "Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 (Based on IFRS), unaudited" disclosed on January 30, 2023 (hereinafter "previously disclosed material"). Specifically, the consolidated earnings forecast has been revised based on the revised assumptions of average daily trading values and volumes (changes from previously disclosed material indicated in parentheses) of ¥3.85 trillion for stocks* (up ¥50 billion), 33,000 contracts for 10-year JGB Futures transactions (up 1,000 contracts), 105,000 contracts for TOPIX Futures transactions (up 4,000 contracts), 194,000 contracts for Nikkei 225 Futures transactions** (up 8,000 contracts ), and ¥26 billion for Nikkei 225 Options transactions*** (up ¥ 1.5 billion).

The trading value of stocks listed on the TSE Prime, Standard, and Growth Markets and TOKYO PRO Market,

and that of ETFs, ETNs, REITs, etc. (includes auction and off-auction trading)