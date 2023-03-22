Japan Exchange : Mar. 22, 2023JPXDisclosure Notice of Revisions to Earnings Forecast and Dividend Forecast
03/22/2023 | 02:41am EDT
[Translation]
March 22, 2023
Company Name: Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
Name of Representative: Kiyota Akira,
Director & Representative Executive Officer, Group CEO
(Code No.: 8697, TSE Prime)
Inquiries: Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(Tel: +81-3-3666-1361)
Notice of Revisions to Earnings Forecast and Dividend Forecast
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) has decided to revise its consolidated earnings forecast and year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, which were released on January 30, 2023.
1. Revised Consolidated Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023
(Figures indicated in millions of yen, unless stated otherwise)
Net income
Basic
Operating
Operating
Income
Net income
attributable
earnings
before
to owners of
per share
revenue
income
income tax
the parent
(yen)
company
Previous forecast (A)
132,500
65,500
65,500
45,500
45,000
85.42
Revised forecast (B)
134,000
68,000
68,000
47,100
46,300
87.93
Change (B - A)
1,500
2,500
2,500
1,600
1,300
Change (%)
1.1%
3.8%
3.8%
3.5%
2.9%
(Reference)
Consolidated results for the
135,432
73,473
73,429
50,830
49,955
94.35
fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
2. Reason for Revision
In light of recent market conditions, we have revised the average daily trading values and volumes which were the assumptions used in the consolidated earnings forecast in the "Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 (Based on IFRS), unaudited" disclosed on January 30, 2023 (hereinafter "previously disclosed material"). Specifically, the consolidated earnings forecast has been revised based on the revised assumptions of average daily trading values and volumes (changes from previously disclosed material indicated in parentheses) of ¥3.85 trillion for stocks* (up ¥50 billion), 33,000 contracts for 10-year JGB Futures transactions (up 1,000 contracts), 105,000 contracts for TOPIX Futures transactions (up 4,000 contracts), 194,000 contracts for Nikkei 225 Futures transactions** (up 8,000 contracts ), and ¥26 billion for Nikkei 225 Options transactions*** (up ¥ 1.5 billion).
The trading value of stocks listed on the TSE Prime, Standard, and Growth Markets and TOKYO PRO Market,
and that of ETFs, ETNs, REITs, etc. (includes auction and off-auction trading)
Includes Nikkei 225 mini contract volumes converted into large-sized contracts
Excludes Nikkei 225 Weekly Options transactions
1
3. Revised Dividend Forecast
We adopt a dividend policy with a target payout ratio of about 60% tied to business performance while
giving due consideration to the importance of internal reserves for the following purposes:
Maintaining sound financial health as a financial instruments exchange group,
Preparing for risks as a clearing organization, and
Enabling the group to pursue investment opportunities to raise the competitiveness of its markets as they arise.
In line with the abovementioned policy, the forecast for the year-end ordinary dividend with the record date of March 31, 2023 has been revised to ¥27 per share due to an expected increase in net income attributable to owners of the parent company from the revision to the consolidated earnings forecast.
As a result, the forecast for the year-end dividend per share with the record date of March 31, 2023 will be ¥37 (ordinary dividend of ¥27 plus special dividend of ¥10).
Dividend per share
Second quarter
Year-end
Annual
Previous forecast
¥ 36.00
¥ 62.00
(Ordinary ¥ 26.00)
(Ordinary ¥ 52.00)
(Commemorative ¥ 10.00)
(Commemorative ¥ 10.00)
¥ 37.00
¥ 63.00
Revised forecast
(Ordinary ¥ 27.00)
(Ordinary ¥ 53.00)
(Commemorative ¥ 10.00)
(Commemorative ¥ 10.00)
Actual (for fiscal
year
¥26.00
ended March 31, 2023)
Actual (for fiscal
year
¥ 46.00
¥ 72.00
¥26.00
(Ordinary ¥ 31.00)
(Ordinary ¥ 57.00)
ended March 31, 2022)
(Special ¥ 15.00)
(Special ¥ 15.00)
Note on Forward-looking Statements
This material contains earnings forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements, which are based on available information and certain assumptions that are considered reasonable at the time of preparation. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed in these forward- looking statements.
