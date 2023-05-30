Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-30 am EDT
2259.50 JPY   -0.42%
Japan Exchange : May 30, 2023TOCOM Base Prices for May 2025 Contracts of Electricity on the First Trading Day
PU
Japan Exchange : May 29, 2023OSEInformation Collaboration between Osaka Exchange and Ueda Tradition Securities to Promote Trading of Short-Term Interest Rate Futures
PU
Japan Exchange : May 15, 2023OSE Certification Received for Nikkei 225 micro Futures
PU
Japan Exchange : May 30, 2023TOCOM Base Prices for May 2025 Contracts of Electricity on the First Trading Day

05/30/2023 | 04:10am EDT
Market News
May 30, 2023 TOCOMBase Prices for May 2025 Contracts of Electricity on the First Trading Day
Tweet

The base prices for Immediately Executable Price Range (DCB Level) and Circuit Breaker Trigger Level (SCB Level) for May 2025 contracts of Electricity on the First Trading Day, May 31, 2023, shall be as below.

Base Price (JPY)
East Area Baseload 14.64
West Area Baseload 10.42
East Area Peakload 17.97
West Area Peakload 13.75

Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 08:09:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 133 B 950 M 950 M
Net income 2023 45 779 M 326 M 326 M
Net cash 2023 135 B 964 M 964 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,1x
Yield 2023 2,75%
Capitalization 1 181 B 8 414 M 8 414 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,84x
EV / Sales 2024 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 269,00 JPY
Average target price 2 290,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.19.58%8 414
CME GROUP INC.5.06%63 551
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.6.31%14 611
ASX LIMITED1.09%8 705
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-10.94%5 158
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-5.30%3 113
