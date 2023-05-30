Japan Exchange : May 30, 2023TOCOM Base Prices for May 2025 Contracts of Electricity on the First Trading Day

Market News
May 30, 2023 TOCOMBase Prices for May 2025 Contracts of Electricity on the First Trading Day
The base prices for Immediately Executable Price Range (DCB Level) and Circuit Breaker Trigger Level (SCB Level) for May 2025 contracts of Electricity on the First Trading Day, May 31, 2023, shall be as below.
|
|
Base Price (JPY)
|
East Area Baseload
|
14.64
|
West Area Baseload
|
10.42
|
East Area Peakload
|
17.97
|
West Area Peakload
|
13.75
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 08:09:15 UTC.