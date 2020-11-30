Japan Exchange : Nov. 30, 2020TSE Handling of Tick Sizes from December3 onward

Market News
Nov. 30, 2020 TSEHandling of Tick Sizes from December3 onward
As previously announced, TSE have applied a separate set of narrower tick sizes to TOPIX100 constituents from January 14, 2014 onward (as prescribed in Rule 14, Paragraph 3, Item 1-b of the Business Regulations; hereinafter referred to as 'narrow tick sizes'). The handling of the application from December 3 onward shall be as follows.
１．Stocks that will no longer be subject to narrow tick sizes
The stocks that will no longer be subject to the application of the narrow tick sizes from December 3 onward are shown in the table below.
Code
Stock Name
9437
NTT DOCOMO, INC.
TOPIX100 Leaflet
TOPIX100 List
