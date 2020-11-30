Log in
Japan Exchange : Nov. 30, 2020TSE Handling of Tick Sizes from December3 onward

11/30/2020 | 02:39am EST
Nov. 30, 2020 TSEHandling of Tick Sizes from December3 onward
As previously announced, TSE have applied a separate set of narrower tick sizes to TOPIX100 constituents from January 14, 2014 onward (as prescribed in Rule 14, Paragraph 3, Item 1-b of the Business Regulations; hereinafter referred to as 'narrow tick sizes'). The handling of the application from December 3 onward shall be as follows.

Please share this information with the relevant parties in your company as well as investors.

１．Stocks that will no longer be subject to narrow tick sizes
The stocks that will no longer be subject to the application of the narrow tick sizes from December 3 onward are shown in the table below.

Code Stock Name
9437 NTT DOCOMO, INC.
TOPIX100 Leaflet [Link]
TOPIX100 List

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 07:38:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
