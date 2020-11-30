Japan Exchange : Nov. 30, 2020TSE Handling of Tick Sizes from December3 onward

Market News

Nov. 30, 2020 TSE Handling of Tick Sizes from December3 onward

As previously announced, TSE have applied a separate set of narrower tick sizes to TOPIX100 constituents from January 14, 2014 onward (as prescribed in Rule 14, Paragraph 3, Item 1-b of the Business Regulations; hereinafter referred to as 'narrow tick sizes'). The handling of the application from December 3 onward shall be as follows.



Please share this information with the relevant parties in your company as well as investors.

