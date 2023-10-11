News Release
Oct. 11, 2023 JPXTSETrading Volume of Carbon Credit Market on the Market Open Day
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. has opened the carbon credit market today and there were 3,689 t-CO2 in total traded volume in 5 trading categories as below.

Traded Price
（11：30 / 15：00） 		Trading Volume
（11：30 / 15：00）
J-Credit
Energy Saving 		2,850yen / - yen 1 / - t-CO2
J-Credit
Renewable Energy
(Electric power) 		3,169yen / 3,060 yen 561 / 3,001 t-CO2
J-Credit
Renewable Energy
(Heat) 		2,480 yen / 2,480 yen 21 / 22 t-CO2
J-Credit
Forest Sink 		9,900 yen / 7,000 yen 21 / 10 t-CO2
J-VER (not yet transferred) forest sink 8,450 yen / - yen 52 / - t-CO2
Total（5 trading categories/per day）
 - 3,689 t-CO2
(note)
  • ･There are two call auction (11:30 a.m. and 15:00 p.m.) in a day in carbon credit market.
Contact

Carbon Credit Market Office　Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
TEL:+81-(0)3-3666-0141


