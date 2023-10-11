News Release
Oct. 11, 2023 JPXTSETrading Volume of Carbon Credit Market on the Market Open Day
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. has opened the carbon credit market today and there were 3,689 t-CO2 in total traded volume in 5 trading categories as below.
|
Traded Price
（11：30 / 15：00）
|
Trading Volume
（11：30 / 15：00）
|
J-Credit
Energy Saving
|2,850yen / - yen
|1 / - t-CO2
|
J-Credit
Renewable Energy
(Electric power)
|3,169yen / 3,060 yen
|561 / 3,001 t-CO2
|
J-Credit
Renewable Energy
(Heat)
|2,480 yen / 2,480 yen
|21 / 22 t-CO2
|
J-Credit
Forest Sink
|9,900 yen / 7,000 yen
|21 / 10 t-CO2
|J-VER (not yet transferred) forest sink
|8,450 yen / - yen
|52 / - t-CO2
|
Total（5 trading categories/per day）
|-
|3,689 t-CO2
(note)
- ･There are two call auction (11:30 a.m. and 15:00 p.m.) in a day in carbon credit market.
Contact
Carbon Credit Market Office Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
TEL:+81-(0)3-3666-0141
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 11 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2023 07:04:24 UTC.