Japan Exchange : Oct. 19, 2021OSE Disclosure of Trading Volume and Open Interest by Trading Participant for CME Group Petroleum Index Futures

Market News

Oct. 19, 2021 OSE Disclosure of Trading Volume and Open Interest by Trading Participant for CME Group Petroleum Index Futures

OSE is pleased to announce that in consideration of trading volume, etc. after the new listing of CME Group Petroleum Index Futures, the disclosure of trading volume and open interest by trading participant for that futures will be handled in the same manner as for our commodity futures (i.e. Commodity-Related Market Derivatives Transactions) and will be as follows for the time being.



- "Trading Volume by Trading Participant" is disclosed in the files in "Commodity Futures."

Trading Volume by Trading Participant



- "Open Interest by Trading Participant" is not disclosed for the time being.

Open Interest by Trading Participant



