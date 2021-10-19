Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Exchange : Oct. 19, 2021OSE Disclosure of Trading Volume and Open Interest by Trading Participant for CME Group Petroleum Index Futures

10/19/2021 | 03:02am EDT
Market News
Oct. 19, 2021 OSEDisclosure of Trading Volume and Open Interest by Trading Participant for CME Group Petroleum Index Futures
Tweet

OSE is pleased to announce that in consideration of trading volume, etc. after the new listing of CME Group Petroleum Index Futures, the disclosure of trading volume and open interest by trading participant for that futures will be handled in the same manner as for our commodity futures (i.e. Commodity-Related Market Derivatives Transactions) and will be as follows for the time being.

- "Trading Volume by Trading Participant" is disclosed in the files in "Commodity Futures."
Trading Volume by Trading Participant

- "Open Interest by Trading Participant" is not disclosed for the time being.
Open Interest by Trading Participant

Contact

Osaka Exchange, Inc.　　
TEL:+81-6-4706-0800(Operator)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 07:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 135 B 1 180 M 1 180 M
Net income 2022 49 972 M 438 M 438 M
Net cash 2022 76 132 M 667 M 667 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,1x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 1 470 B 12 866 M 12 885 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 197
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 818,00 JPY
Average target price 2 316,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.6.82%12 866
CME GROUP INC.16.40%76 101
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.33.67%16 883
ASX LIMITED11.18%11 429
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED249.93%3 156
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C7.53%2 159