Japan Exchange : Oct. 24, 2022JPXIInformation JPXI Launches "JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (Beta Version)"

News Release

Oct. 24, 2022 JPXI JPXI Launches "JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (Beta Version)"

Today, JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI) launched a new website called the "JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (Beta Version)" (hereinafter "the Website"). The Website is the result of a collaboration with DATAZORA Co., Ltd. (DATAZORA, CEO: Aram Zinzalian), a company that collects and disseminates a wide range of data on listed companies including their IR information. JPXI has decided to launch a beta version first so it can gather feedback from listed companies, investors, and other market players regarding the Website's usefulness.



The Website provides a list of links to ESG-related information disclosed by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) listed companies on their websites, including ESG-related news as well as reports containing ESG information, such as integrated reports, CSR reports, environmental reports, and sustainability reports (hereinafter "reports containing ESG information"). Since the links are collected by DATAZORA, JPXI hopes that this will allow listed companies to communicate their ESG-related information to a wider range of investors and shareholders without increasing their IR workload. At the same time, it hopes that this will make each company's website more accessible to investors and shareholders and lessen the burden of information gathering for them.*