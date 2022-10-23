Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:19 2022-10-24 am EDT
1959.00 JPY   +0.31%
Japan Exchange : Oct. 24, 2022JPXIInformation JPXI Launches "JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (Beta Version)"

10/23/2022 | 11:10pm EDT
News Release
Oct. 24, 2022 JPXIJPXI Launches "JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (Beta Version)"
Today, JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI) launched a new website called the "JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (Beta Version)" (hereinafter "the Website"). The Website is the result of a collaboration with DATAZORA Co., Ltd. (DATAZORA, CEO: Aram Zinzalian), a company that collects and disseminates a wide range of data on listed companies including their IR information. JPXI has decided to launch a beta version first so it can gather feedback from listed companies, investors, and other market players regarding the Website's usefulness.

The Website provides a list of links to ESG-related information disclosed by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) listed companies on their websites, including ESG-related news as well as reports containing ESG information, such as integrated reports, CSR reports, environmental reports, and sustainability reports (hereinafter "reports containing ESG information"). Since the links are collected by DATAZORA, JPXI hopes that this will allow listed companies to communicate their ESG-related information to a wider range of investors and shareholders without increasing their IR workload. At the same time, it hopes that this will make each company's website more accessible to investors and shareholders and lessen the burden of information gathering for them.*

  • For users who require more advanced functions, DATAZORA offers paid services (only available in Japanese).


Please click here for Instructions and Terms of Use.

Overview of JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (Beta Version) (only available in Japanese)
  • The Website is a portal that collects links to ESG-related news and reports containing ESG information disclosed by TSE-listed companies on their websites and enables users to search and browse this information in a single place free of charge.
  • The Website displays ESG-related news and reports containing ESG information disclosed on each company's website in the past 90 days (The search results page displays a maximum of 200 items. If the search results exceed this, please narrow your search.).
  • The Website collects ESG-related news from the news list on each company's website. It also collects reports containing ESG information from the web pages where the listed companies have disclosed them.
  • The information collected includes the URL, the date of disclosure, and the headline (title).
Example of Home Screen
Disclaimers
  • The Website is intended to provide information and not to be construed as a solicitation for trading.
  • The information posted on the Website has been provided by DATAZORA, which does not guarantee the comprehensiveness, completeness, or accuracy, etc. of the information it provides. The posted information may also include content whose copyrights belong to parties other than JPX Group. Users may use the posted information at their own risk. JPX Group and DATAZORA shall bear no responsibility or liability for the use of the posted information in any form (original or modified) or any actions resulting from its use.
  • The provision of information on the Website may be temporarily suspended due to system failure, system maintenance, or other reasons.
  • The data on the Website is provided for personal use only. Any commercial use is prohibited.
Reference: Overview of Paid Services Provided by DATAZORA (only available in Japanese)

DATAZORA offers four paid services including API services where users can automatically obtain information equivalent to that posted on the JPX Listed Company ESG Information WEB (beta version) or a wider range of information such as other IR information. For more information on these, please refer to "Product Overview" provided by DATAZORA.

KIJI API
  • KIJI API is an API that outputs links to and disclosure dates and headlines (titles) of a wide range of documents disclosed on websites of TSE-listed companies (including documents not disclosed via EDINET and TDnet).
    (Some reports containing ESG information are included, but inclusion is limited compared to the "ESG REPORT API" which specializes in reports containing ESG information.)
  • The service covers all TSE-listed companies and provides approximately 50,000 items per month.
  • Data from December 31, 2021 are available.
KIJI ESG API
  • This service provides only the ESG-related information covered by KIJI API.
ESG REPORT API
  • This API outputs links to reports containing ESG information obtained from the websites of TSE-listed companies, by fiscal year.
  • It covers approximately 850 TSE-listed companies. Data from 2019 are available.
ESG REPORT KPI DATA
  • This service provides non-financial data extracted from reports containing ESG information (PDF) published by TSE-listed companies and from sustainability-related webpages (HTML) on listed company websites, in a CSV file format.
  • Uses can use the file for their own calculation of ESG scores or analysis on ESG data.
  • It covers approximately 850 TSE-listed companies. Data from 2019 are available.
How to apply

Please contact us via the below information.

Contact

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc.,　Frontier Development, Data Service Development Group
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141 (Operator)
E-mail:inf_dev@jpx.co.jp


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 03:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 137 B 925 M 925 M
Net income 2023 49 212 M 332 M 332 M
Net cash 2023 130 B 878 M 878 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 3,02%
Capitalization 1 029 B 6 941 M 6 941 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,55x
EV / Sales 2024 6,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 953,00 JPY
Average target price 2 377,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-22.44%6 941
CME GROUP INC.-25.59%61 101
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-45.95%11 065
ASX LIMITED-29.41%8 037
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY78.54%7 081
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-48.94%3 156