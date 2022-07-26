Japan Exchange : Overview of Earnings for Q1 FY2022

Cash Equities Average Daily Trading Value (April 2020 - June 2022)
Daily Average Trading Value by Market Division (JPY)
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Annual Ave.
Annual Ave.
Q1 Ave.
Q1 FY2021 Ave.
y/y
Prime Market（prev. 1st Sec.）Domestic Stocks *1
2.44 tril.
2.78 tril.
2.92 trill.
2.52 tril.
+16.1 ％
*1
100.4 bil.
77.2 bil.
79.7 bil.
85.5 bil.
(6.9 ％)
Auction
Standard Market（prev. 2nd Sec. + JQ Standard）
*1
210.1 bil.
160.9 bil.
126.0 bil.
156.8 bil.
(19.7 %)
Growth Market（prev. Mothers + JQ Growth ）
ETFs / ETNs
272.9 bil.
261.1 bil.
272.9 bil.
219.6 bil.
+24.3 %
Off-auction
402.8 bil.
425.4 bil.
500.0 bil.
416.6 bil.
+20.0 %
Cash Equities (auction/off-auction) Total*2
3.48 tril.
3.76 tril.
3.95 tril.
3.45 tril.
+14.4 %
*1 Trading value from before April 1, 2022 has been reclassified to match the new market segments.
*2 Average daily trading value of auction and off-auction trades of common stock on the Prime, Standard, and Growth Markets (1st/2nd Sections, Mothers, and JASDAQ up to FY2021) and TOKYO PRO Market, as well as ETFs/ETNs/REITs, etc.
