    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:17 2022-07-27 am EDT
2164.50 JPY   -1.10%
07/26JAPAN EXCHANGE : Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Based on IFRS), unaudited
PU
07/26JAPAN EXCHANGE : Overview of Earnings for Q1 FY2022
PU
07/26JAPAN EXCHANGE : Jul. 27, 2022JPXDisclosure Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Based on IFRS), unaudited
PU
Japan Exchange : Overview of Earnings for Q1 FY2022

07/26/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
Overview of Earnings for Q1 FY2022

Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

July 27, 2022

© 2022 Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

C o n t e n t s

  1. Overview of Earnings for Q1 FY2022 IFRS
  2. Reference Materials

© 2022 Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

I. Overview of Earnings for Q1 FY2022 IFRS

(April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)

* This document is not subject to the audit procedures required under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

Please note that its contents have not been audited on a consolidated basis in accordance with the Act as of the time of disclosure.

© 2022 Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

Market Trends (Cash Equities)

Cash Equities Average Daily Trading Value (April 2020 - June 2022)

Daily Average Trading Value by Market Division (JPY)

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Annual Ave.

Annual Ave.

Q1 Ave.

Q1 FY2021 Ave.

y/y

Prime Marketprev. 1st Sec.Domestic Stocks *1

2.44 tril.

2.78 tril.

2.92 trill.

2.52 tril.

+16.1

*1

100.4 bil.

77.2 bil.

79.7 bil.

85.5 bil.

(6.9 )

Auction

Standard Marketprev. 2nd Sec. + JQ Standard

*1

210.1 bil.

160.9 bil.

126.0 bil.

156.8 bil.

(19.7 %)

Growth Marketprev. Mothers + JQ Growth

ETFs / ETNs

272.9 bil.

261.1 bil.

272.9 bil.

219.6 bil.

+24.3 %

Off-auction

402.8 bil.

425.4 bil.

500.0 bil.

416.6 bil.

+20.0 %

Cash Equities (auction/off-auction) Total*2

3.48 tril.

3.76 tril.

3.95 tril.

3.45 tril.

+14.4 %

*1 Trading value from before April 1, 2022 has been reclassified to match the new market segments.

*2 Average daily trading value of auction and off-auction trades of common stock on the Prime, Standard, and Growth Markets (1st/2nd Sections, Mothers, and JASDAQ up to FY2021) and TOKYO PRO Market, as well as ETFs/ETNs/REITs, etc.

© 2022 Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

4

Market Trends (Derivatives)

Monthly Trading Volume(April 2020 - June 2022)

Average daily trading volume/value of major products

(Trading volume : 10,000 contracts)

TOPIX Futures

Nikkei 225 Futures (Large)

Nikkei 225 mini

Nikkei 225 Options*

10-year JGB Futures

Total Trading Volume for Financial Derivatives

Gold Futures (standard)

Gold Futures (mini)

Platts Dubai Crude Oil

Total Trading Volume for Commodity Derivatives

* Excluding Weekly Options.

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Annual Ave.

Annual Ave.

Q1 Ave.

Q1 FY2021 Ave.

y/y

10.2

9.6

10.5

9.3

+13.7

9.2

7.6

9.6

6.3

+52.3

107.6

98.9

122.7

82.5

+48.7

JPY 26.5 bil.

JPY 23.6 bil.

JPY 22.5 bil.

JPY 20.3 bil.

+10.9

2.9

3.3

3.6

2.9

+23.1

363 mil.

335 mil.

99 mil.

71 mil.

+38.9

contracts

contracts

contracts

Contracts

2.8

2.7

3.0

2.5

+19.5

0.7

0.8

0.9

0.8

+13.5

2.5

1.5

1.0

1.6

(38.6 )

1,945

1,692

417

410

+1.8

© 2022 Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 03:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
