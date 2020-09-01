Log in
Japan Exchange : Sep. 01, 2020TSE Changes in the Industrial Classifications for Listed Companies

09/01/2020 | 03:15am EDT
Market News
Sep. 01, 2020 TSEChanges in the Industrial Classifications for Listed Companies
The Securities Identification Code Committee decided to change the industrial classification of the following companies, effective October 1, 2020.
Local codes (4 digits), however, will remain the same.

Code Company Present Classification Classification After Change Market Division
1717 Meiho Facility Works Ltd. Construction Services 1st Section
9272 Boutiques,Inc. Retail Trade Services Mothers

Contact

Tokyo Stock Exchange,Inc.　Information Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 07:14:05 UTC
