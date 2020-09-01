Japan Exchange : Sep. 01, 2020TSE Changes in the Industrial Classifications for Listed Companies

Market News
Sep. 01, 2020 TSEChanges in the Industrial Classifications for Listed Companies
The Securities Identification Code Committee decided to change the industrial classification of the following companies, effective October 1, 2020.
Local codes (4 digits), however, will remain the same.
|
Code
|
Company
|
Present Classification
|
Classification After Change
|
Market Division
|
1717
|
Meiho Facility Works Ltd.
|
Construction
|
Services
|
1st Section
|
9272
|
Boutiques,Inc.
|
Retail Trade
|
Services
|
Mothers
Contact
Tokyo Stock Exchange,Inc. Information Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 07:14:05 UTC