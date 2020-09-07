Japan Exchange : Sep. 07, 2020TSEInformation Expansion of FLEX Historical Service

News Release
Sep. 07, 2020 TSEExpansion of FLEX Historical Service
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. has provided historical tick data as 'FLEX Historical Service'.
We will enhance the service as follows based on requests from current users and those who are considering using this service. We aim to improve the value of FLEX Historical and your convenience.
Overview of FLEX Historical Service Expansion
TSE will change Data format to pcap files and Delivery channel and so on.
Please refer to the attached 'Expansion of FLEX Historical Data Service' for more information.
Schedule
The new service will be launched at May 2021, and the current service will end at September 2021.
Please refer to the attached'Expansion of FLEX Historical Service' for more information.
Expansion of FLEX Historical Service
Contact
Information Services Department
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
E-mail: inf_dev@jpx.co.jp（about data format and delivery channel）
E-mail: tminfo@jpx.co.jp（about contracts and price list）
