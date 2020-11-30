Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Exchange : Tokyo Stock Exchange CEO to resign over Oct system failure - Nikkei

11/30/2020 | 12:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Tokyo Stock Exchange President and Chief Executive Officer Koichiro Miyahara has decided to resign over a system failure that caused an unprecedented all-day suspension on the bourse last month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The outage on Oct. 1 cast a shadow on the exchange's credibility as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga prioritised digitalisation and dented Tokyo's hopes of boosting the country's standing as a global financial centre.

Akira Kiyota, CEO of Japan Exchange Group (JPX), which operates the Tokyo Stock Exchange, will stay on and also serve as president of the Tokyo bourse, the Nikkei said.

JPX declined to comment. Kiyota is due to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) following a briefing by the Financial Services Agency, which is widely expected to issue a business improvement order after the system failure.

Financial regulators last month conducted an on-site inspection on the exchange to investigate the causes behind the outage.

The all-day trading halt was the worst-ever outage since the world's third-largest equity market switched to all-electronic trading in 1999. The exchange previously said the glitch was the result of a hardware problem at the bourse's "Arrowhead" trading system and a subsequent failure to switch to a back-up.

The exchange had also said a newly formed committee would draw up fresh guidelines by next March on how to restart trading following a system failure. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Writing by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. 2.80% 2569 End-of-day quote.33.11%
NIKKEI 225 0.40% 26644.71 Real-time Quote.12.63%
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
12:59aTOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE CEO TO RESIGN O : Nikkei
RE
12:38aURGENT : Tokyo Stock Exchange CEO to step down over Oct. outage
AQ
12:14aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Tokyo Stock Exchange CEO to resign over Oct system failure - Ni..
RE
11/29JAPAN EXCHANGE : Tokyo Stock Exchange CEO to resign over Oct system failure - Ni..
RE
11/29URGENT : Japan financial watchdog to order TSE to improve operations Mon.
AQ
11/27JAPAN EXCHANGE : Nov. 27, 2020TSEOSE Deletion from the JPX-Nikkei 400
PU
11/27NOV. 27, 2020TSE DESIGNATION OF SECU : Tokyo dome corporation
PU
11/27NOV. 27, 2020OSE HANDLING OF SECURIT : Ntt docomo,inc.
PU
11/27Nikkei rallies for fourth day, ends at over 29-1/2-yr high on recovery hopes
RE
11/27NOV. 27, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 4th week November 2020): Nikkei 225
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 127 B 1 221 M 1 221 M
Net income 2021 46 443 M 447 M 447 M
Net cash 2021 126 B 1 210 M 1 210 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 1 383 B 13 300 M 13 307 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,91x
EV / Sales 2022 9,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 173,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 584,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target -11,0%
Spread / Average Target -15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.33.11%13 300
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED51.30%63 012
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.13.44%58 929
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-2.21%30 056
WORLDLINE23.93%26 117
NASDAQ18.69%20 852
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ