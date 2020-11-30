Japan Exchange : Tokyo Stock Exchange CEO to resign over Oct system failure - Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Tokyo Stock Exchange President and
Chief Executive Officer Koichiro Miyahara has decided to resign
over a system failure that caused an unprecedented all-day
suspension on the bourse last month, the Nikkei business daily
reported on Monday.
The outage on Oct. 1 cast a shadow on the exchange's
credibility as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga prioritised
digitalisation and dented Tokyo's hopes of boosting the
country's standing as a global financial centre.
Akira Kiyota, CEO of Japan Exchange Group (JPX),
which operates the Tokyo Stock Exchange, will stay on and also
serve as president of the Tokyo bourse, the Nikkei said.
JPX declined to comment. Kiyota is due to hold a news
conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) following a briefing by the
Financial Services Agency, which is widely expected to issue a
business improvement order after the system failure.
Financial regulators last month conducted an on-site
inspection on the exchange to investigate the causes behind the
outage.
The all-day trading halt was the worst-ever outage since the
world's third-largest equity market switched to all-electronic
trading in 1999. The exchange previously said the glitch was the
result of a hardware problem at the bourse's "Arrowhead" trading
system and a subsequent failure to switch to a back-up.
The exchange had also said a newly formed committee would
draw up fresh guidelines by next March on how to restart trading
following a system failure.
