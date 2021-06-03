Japan Exchange : Jun. 03, 2021TSE Calculation of TOPIX in relation to shares of Densan System Holdings Co.,Ltd., etc.

Market News
Jun. 03, 2021 TSECalculation of TOPIX in relation to shares of Densan System Holdings Co.,Ltd., etc.
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) made an announcement today regarding calculation of TOPIX and its sub-indices concerning the following shares to be de-listed on June 29, 2021 and shares to be listed on 1st section July 1, 2021 due to stock transfer.
Contact
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Information Services
E-mail: index@jpx.co.jp
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 07:28:05 UTC.