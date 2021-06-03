Japan Exchange : Jun. 03, 2021TSE Calculation of TOPIX in relation to shares of Densan System Holdings Co.,Ltd., etc.

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 133 B 1 215 M 1 215 M Net income 2021 51 569 M 470 M 470 M Net cash 2021 106 B 969 M 969 M P/E ratio 2021 26,7x Yield 2021 2,64% Capitalization 1 371 B 12 504 M 12 486 M EV / Sales 2021 9,48x EV / Sales 2022 9,04x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 283,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 572,00 JPY Spread / Highest target -10,6% Spread / Average Target -11,2% Spread / Lowest Target -12,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. -4.09% 12 504 CME GROUP INC. 17.08% 77 676 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 32.43% 16 680 ASX LIMITED 5.92% 11 504 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 5.31% 5 275 PLUS500 LTD. 3.41% 2 155