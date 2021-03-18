Japan Exchange : Mar. 19, 2021JPXInformation Proof of Concept Project to Provide a Learning Environment for Trading Utilizing IT and Data Analysis - Second Data Analysis Competition to be Held

Log in
Mar. 19, 2021JPXInformation Proof of Concept Project to Provide a Learning Environment for Trading Utilizing IT and Data Analysis - Second Data Analysis Competition to be Held -

03/18/2021 | 11:08pm EDT
News Release
Mar. 19, 2021 JPXProof of Concept Project to Provide a Learning Environment for Trading Utilizing IT and Data Analysis - Second Data Analysis Competition to be Held -
Tweet

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) launched 'J-Quants', a Proof of Concept (PoC)* Project in January 2021 to provide a learning environment for trading utilizing IT and data analysis. The second data analysis competition (hereinafter referred to as the 'competition') begins today.

This competition is held for novices in data analysis for the stock market, experts in data science and natural language processing to analyze stock prices, etc. using various data such as issue information, stock prices, fundamental data, NIKKEI online edition headlines text data, and timely disclosure data.

Overview of the competition is as follows:

Purpose To provide an opportunity for a wide range of people from novices in data analysis to those with knowledge of data science to become familiar with financial data that normally is rarely accessible and foster an interest in investing through the utilization of data analysis
Data for analysis Financial statements data and stock prices data for each listed company, news headlines data and disclosure materials data
Challenge Participants will use the data for analysis to create an equity portfolio and compete for profit for approximately one month.
Period (Tentative) March 19 to July 2021

In this competition as well, JPX provides data through API and learning contents such as tutorials for financial data analysis and natural language processing free of charge, much in the same way as for the current competition concurrently held, 'Fundamentals Analytical Challenge'.

How to participate in the PoC testing

Prospective participants in the PoC testing are required to apply for the data analysis competition. The competition will be held on a platform provided by SIGNATE. Please apply on the SIGNATE webpage.

Those who have registered in the competition via the SIGNATE platform can use the data provision API provided by JPX. For more information, please refer to the dedicated website below:

*Details for J-Quants are available on the link below:

Project Name J-Quants
Project Outline PoC testing to provide a learning environment for trading utilizing IT and data analysis
Project Owner Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
IT Support Vendors AlpacaJapan Co., Ltd.
Amazon Web Service, Inc.
Data Provider Nikkei Inc.
QUICK Corp.
Test Period (Tentative) January 29 to July 2021

Contact

Japan Exchange Group, Inc.　FinTech Laboratory, Corporate Strategy
TEL:(Tokyo)+81-3-3666-1361
E-mail:j-quants@jpx.co.jp


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 03:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
