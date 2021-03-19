Japan Exchange : Mar. 19, 2021OSE Change of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index

Log in
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
03/19/2021
Mar. 19, 2021 OSEChange of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index
Due to a section reassignment, the following partial change of component issues for the TSE Mothers Index was announced.

Issue to be Deleted Code Section Reassignment Effective Date
VIS co. ltd. 5071 Reassigned to 2nd Section March 25, 2021

Enquiry

Osaka Exchange　
TEL:+81-6-4706-0800


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 08:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 129 B 1 188 M 1 188 M
Net income 2021 48 605 M 446 M 446 M
Net cash 2021 114 B 1 051 M 1 051 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 1 369 B 12 565 M 12 574 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,70x
EV / Sales 2022 9,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 366,67 JPY
Last Close Price 2 558,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 1,64%
Spread / Average Target -7,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-3.03%12 422
CME GROUP INC.13.03%75 065
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.16.49%14 866
ASX LIMITED-2.56%10 428
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS6.59%5 172
PLUS500 LTD.-3.90%1 877
