Japan Exchange : May 06, 2021OSE Change of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index

  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
May 06, 2021OSE Change of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index

05/06/2021 | 08:05am EDT
May 06, 2021 OSEChange of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index
Due to a section reassignment, the following partial change of component issues for the TSE Mothers Index was announced.

Issue to be Deleted Code Section Reassignment Effective Date
Anshin Guarantor Service Co.,Ltd. 7183 Reassigned to 1st Section May 12, 2021

Enquiry

Osaka Exchange　
TEL:+81-6-4706-0800


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 12:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 133 B 1 221 M 1 221 M
Net income 2021 51 569 M 472 M 472 M
Net cash 2021 106 B 974 M 974 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 1 371 B 12 550 M 12 555 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,49x
EV / Sales 2022 8,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-2.90%12 550
CME GROUP INC.11.54%72 910
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.31.53%16 567
ASX LIMITED1.17%10 926
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS15.04%5 545
PLUS500 LTD.-1.79%2 013