Japan Exchange : May 06, 2021OSE Change of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index

Market News
May 06, 2021 OSEChange of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index
Tweet
Due to a section reassignment, the following partial change of component issues for the TSE Mothers Index was announced.
|
Issue to be Deleted
|
Code
|
Section Reassignment
|
Effective Date
|
Anshin Guarantor Service Co.,Ltd.
|
7183
|
Reassigned to 1st Section
|
May 12, 2021
Enquiry
Osaka Exchange
TEL:+81-6-4706-0800
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 12:04:03 UTC.