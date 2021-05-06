Japan Exchange : May 06, 2021OSE Change of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 133 B 1 221 M 1 221 M Net income 2021 51 569 M 472 M 472 M Net cash 2021 106 B 974 M 974 M P/E ratio 2021 26,6x Yield 2021 2,66% Capitalization 1 371 B 12 550 M 12 555 M EV / Sales 2021 9,49x EV / Sales 2022 8,97x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 383,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 561,50 JPY Spread / Highest target 1,50% Spread / Average Target -6,96% Spread / Lowest Target -12,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. -2.90% 12 550 CME GROUP INC. 11.54% 72 910 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 31.53% 16 567 ASX LIMITED 1.17% 10 926 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 15.04% 5 545 PLUS500 LTD. -1.79% 2 013