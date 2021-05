Market News

May 24, 2021 OSE Arrival of Last Trading Day for Options contracts on 10-year JGB futures

*Please note that the publication of this content in the market news is scheduled to be ended on September 22, 2021.

This information until the end of 2022 will be posted on the JPX website (https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/derivatives/rules/last-trading-day/index.html) in late September 2021.

After that, the next year's worth will be posted around December every year.