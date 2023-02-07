Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:12:07 2023-02-08 am EST
1963.50 JPY   +0.33%
02/07Japan financial regulator plans 'action programme' to boost shareholder engagement
RE
02/07Feb. 07, 2023tse Decision On Delisting, Etc. : NEXT FUNDS Russell/Nomura Small Cap Core Index Exchange Traded Fund
PU
02/06Japan Exchange : Feb. 06, 2023OSE Revision to Method for Calculating Final Settlement Price for Nikkei 225 VI Futures
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan financial regulator plans 'action programme' to boost shareholder engagement

02/07/2023 | 11:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Japanese national flag flies in front of the building of Japan's Financial Services Agency in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's financial regulator plans to compile an "action programme" in the first half of this year, with a set of measures to promote deeper company engagement with investors and to enhance board capabilities, a senior official said.

The move comes as the Financial Services Agency (FSA) bids to accelerate a corporate governance reform drive as it seeks to promote more efficient use of capital by companies in the world's third-biggest economy.

With about half of listed companies still trading below book value in Japan, global investors say they want to see the ongoing governance reform leading to tangible improvements in corporate value.

"The last eight years of reform has boosted corporate governance nominally, in terms of the number of independent directors for instance," said Toshitake Inoue, deputy director-general of the FSA.

"But those changes have yet to be fully translated into higher corporate value," said Inoue, who is in charge of corporate governance at the FSA, speaking in an interview with Reuters.

"Our next challenges include how to ensure effective dialogue between companies and investors to achieve higher corporate value."

The FSA's push chimes with plans announced by the Tokyo bourse last month to urge companies with underperforming stocks to come up with measures to improve capital efficiency.

Its action programme could include clearer rules over allowing institutional investors to come together to make joint proposals to companies without infringing disclosure regulations, he said.

Under current regulations, investors deemed to be "acting in concert" can be required to submit ownership disclosure filings. Some investors say ambiguity in the rules has the effect of discouraging shareholders from working together to improve governance at companies.

Inoue also said growing shareholder activism in Japan is testament to global investors' interest in the Japanese market.

"It may be hard for companies being targeted, but from overall market perspectives, it's not necessarily a bad thing," he said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Shimizu


© Reuters 2023
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02/07Japan financial regulator plans 'action programme' to boost shareholder engagement
RE
02/07Feb. 07, 2023tse Decision On Delisti : NEXT FUNDS Russell/Nomura Small Cap Core Index Exch..
PU
02/06Japan Exchange : Feb. 06, 2023OSE Revision to Method for Calculating Final Settlement Pric..
PU
02/03Feb. 03, 2023ose Special Quotations : 1st week February 2023): Nikkei 225
PU
02/02Japan Exchange Buys Back Shares for 261 Million Yen
MT
02/02Feb. 02, 2023ose Final Settlement Pr : February 2023): CME Group Petroleum
PU
02/02Feb. 02, 2023tse Designation Of Secu : TECHNO ASSOCIE Co.,Ltd.
PU
02/02Feb. 02, 2023tse Decision On Delisti : Hitachi Transport System,Ltd.
PU
02/01Feb. 01, 2023tocom Final Settlement : January 2023): Crude Oil, Electricity Futures
PU
01/31Japan Exchange : Feb. 01, 2023JPXDisclosure Status of Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 134 B 1 018 M 1 018 M
Net income 2023 45 917 M 350 M 350 M
Net cash 2023 137 B 1 042 M 1 042 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,6x
Yield 2023 3,17%
Capitalization 1 031 B 7 846 M 7 846 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,68x
EV / Sales 2024 6,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 957,00 JPY
Average target price 2 183,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.16%7 768
CME GROUP INC.3.92%62 866
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.15.05%15 255
ASX LIMITED4.54%9 459
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-10.39%5 200
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-5.96%3 091