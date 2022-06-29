Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:09 2022-06-30 am EDT
1946.50 JPY   -6.75%
06/29Japan stocks drop as lacklustre production data dents sentiment
RE
06/29JUN. 29, 2022TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PERIOD PERTAINING TO DELISTING : Leopalace21 corporation
PU
06/29JUN. 29, 2022TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PERIOD PERTAINING TO DELISTING : Polaris Holdings Co.,Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Japan stocks drop as lacklustre production data dents sentiment

06/29/2022 | 11:23pm EDT
June 30 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks lost nearly 1% on Thursday, after data showed that monthly industrial production fell the most in two years and the yen hit a 24-year low overnight, stoking fears of an economic slowdown.

The Nikkei share average lost 0.91% in early trading. The broader Topix index was down 0.65%.

The Japanese yen was flat in morning trading at 136.56 to the U.S. dollar after hitting a new 24-year low overnight, breaching the key 137 mark.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) released data that showed industrial production fell 7.2% in May, the second straight monthly decline and the biggest monthly drop in two years.

"May's weaker-than-expected industrial production cast a shadow," said Kazuo Kamiya, a strategist at Nomura Securities. "The market is in a position where negative factors are likely to be reflected."

Automakers and other exporters have been hit by shortages of parts and complications from the COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Toyota Motor Corp, the world's largest car manufacturer, was down 0.8% after the company missed its May production target, which had already been revised downward.

The S&P 500 was down slightly overnight and is on track for its worst first-half performance in more than 50 years amid fears that central banks' measures to combat soaring inflation could lead to a recession.

Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 146 made losses, 11 were flat, and 68 made gains.

Energy was the worst-performing sector, down 2.77%. Oil company Inpex Corp lost 3.28% as Brent crude futures dropped 0.42% to $115.77 a barrel, on track for a second consecutive session of losses.

Financial services company Japan Exchange Group was the worst performer in early trading, losing 5.7%. Semiconductor manufacturer Screen Holdings Co Ltd was next at 5.37%.

Construction company Kajima Corp was the best performer, up 2.74%. Internet services company DeNA gained 1.71% on the announcement of a buyback of 8.44% of its shares.

Fujifilm Holdings was the best early performer after announcing an investment of $1.6 billion to expand its cell culture manufacturing capacity, although the stock pared gains to trade up 0.91%.

(Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INPEX CORPORATION -4.20% 1462 Delayed Quote.56.59%
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. -6.73% 1946.5 Delayed Quote.-16.84%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -4.95% 9200 Delayed Quote.-20.21%
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 136 B 992 M 992 M
Net income 2022 50 250 M 368 M 368 M
Net cash 2022 99 243 M 726 M 726 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 1 101 B 8 058 M 8 058 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,39x
EV / Sales 2023 6,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 087,50 JPY
Average target price 2 407,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-16.84%8 106
CME GROUP INC.-9.78%74 084
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-28.23%14 697
ASX LIMITED-11.71%10 981
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-36.25%1 894
BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.16.88%1 544