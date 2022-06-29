Japan stocks drop as lacklustre production data dents sentiment

June 30 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks lost nearly 1% on
Thursday, after data showed that monthly industrial production
fell the most in two years and the yen hit a 24-year low
overnight, stoking fears of an economic slowdown.
The Nikkei share average lost 0.91% in early
trading. The broader Topix index was down 0.65%.
The Japanese yen was flat in morning trading at
136.56 to the U.S. dollar after hitting a new 24-year low
overnight, breaching the key 137 mark.
Earlier in the day, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry (METI) released data that showed industrial production
fell 7.2% in May, the second straight monthly decline and the
biggest monthly drop in two years.
"May's weaker-than-expected industrial production cast a
shadow," said Kazuo Kamiya, a strategist at Nomura Securities.
"The market is in a position where negative factors are likely
to be reflected."
Automakers and other exporters have been hit by shortages of
parts and complications from the COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
Toyota Motor Corp, the world's largest car
manufacturer, was down 0.8% after the company missed its May
production target, which had already been revised downward.
The S&P 500 was down slightly overnight and is on
track for its worst first-half performance in more than 50 years
amid fears that central banks' measures to combat soaring
inflation could lead to a recession.
Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 146 made losses, 11 were
flat, and 68 made gains.
Energy was the worst-performing sector, down 2.77%. Oil
company Inpex Corp lost 3.28% as Brent crude futures
dropped 0.42% to $115.77 a barrel, on track for a second
consecutive session of losses.
Financial services company Japan Exchange Group was
the worst performer in early trading, losing 5.7%. Semiconductor
manufacturer Screen Holdings Co Ltd was next at 5.37%.
Construction company Kajima Corp was the best performer, up
2.74%. Internet services company DeNA gained 1.71% on the
announcement of a buyback of 8.44% of its shares.
Fujifilm Holdings was the best early performer after
announcing an investment of $1.6 billion to expand its cell
culture manufacturing capacity, although the stock pared gains
to trade up 0.91%.
