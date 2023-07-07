Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Futures/Interest Rate Futures)
|March 2023 Contracts
|3-Month TONA
|100.0371 points
|July 2023 Contracts
|Nikkei 225 Mini Options 1st week
|32,457.30 yen
|June 2023 Contracts
|Nikkei 225
|32,018.38 yen
|Nikkei 225 Mini Options 1st week
|31,352.68 yen
|Nikkei 225 Mini Options 3rd week
|33,380.80 yen
|Nikkei 225 Mini Options 4th week
|33,449.21 yen
|Nikkei 225 Mini Options 5th week
|33,069.38 yen
|TOPIX
|2,211.13 points
|JPX-Nikkei 400
|20,102.78 points
|TSE Mothers
|775.70 points
|TOPIX Core30
|1,105.21 points
|Nikkei 225 VI
|21.95 points
|DJIA
|34,582.19 points
|TAIEX
|17,230 points
|FTSE China 50
|12,353.97 points
|TOPIX Banks
|206.48 points
|TSE REIT
|1,865.27 points
|RN Prime
|1,688.64 points
|mini-10year JGB (Cash-Settled)
|148.99 yen
|S&P/JPX ESG
|2,509.79 points
|FTSE JPX Net Zero
|1,536.46 points
|Nikkei Climate
|31,791.78 yen
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
|December 2022 Contracts
|Nikkei 225 Dividend Index
|600.04 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
|July 2023 Contracts
|CME Group Petroleum
|176.71 points
|June 2023 Contracts
|Gold
|8,841 yen
|Platinum
|4,230 yen
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
|July 2023 Contracts
|LNG (Platts JKM)
|1,333.3 yen
|June 2023 Contracts
|Platts Dubai Crude Oil
|66,630 yen
|East Area Baseload Electricity
|10.82 yen
|West Area Baseload Electricity
|6.17 yen
|East Area Peakload Electricity
|11.88 yen
|West Area Peakload Electricity
|7.35 yen
- "Nikkei225" includes Special Quotations figures for the 2nd week contract of each month for Nikkei 225 mini options.
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
Please refer to this page.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index, S&P/JPX 500 ESG Score Tiled Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX, FTSE JPX Net Zero Japan 500 Index)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
- The official long name of "S&P/JPX ESG" is "S&P/JPX 500 ESG Score Tilted Index (0.5)".
Historical Data
|Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options, JGB Futures, and Interest Rate Futures)(*)
|[Link]
|Option Settlement Prices(Mini Option/Weekly Option)
|[Link]
|Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options)
|[Link]
(*) Special Quotations figures for the 2nd week contract of each month for Nikkei 225 mini options are available here.
