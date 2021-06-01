Jun. 01, 2021TOCOM Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: May 2021): Crude Oil, Electricity

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 133 B 1 217 M 1 217 M Net income 2021 51 569 M 471 M 471 M Net cash 2021 106 B 971 M 971 M P/E ratio 2021 26,3x Yield 2021 2,69% Capitalization 1 354 B 12 364 M 12 362 M EV / Sales 2021 9,36x EV / Sales 2022 8,89x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 283,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 530,00 JPY Spread / Highest target -9,09% Spread / Average Target -9,75% Spread / Lowest Target -11,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. -4.09% 12 364 CME GROUP INC. 20.16% 78 556 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 34.16% 16 898 ASX LIMITED 5.92% 11 421 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 5.31% 5 169 PLUS500 LTD. 4.21% 2 176