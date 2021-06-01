Log in
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Jun. 01, 2021TOCOM Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: May 2021): Crude Oil, Electricity

06/01/2021 | 02:22am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
May 2021 Contracts
Nikkei 225 27,748.22 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 29,367.01 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 28,287.10 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week 28,952.91 yen
TOPIX 1,871.53 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 16,881.36 points
Nikkei 225 VI 22.44 points
TAIEX 16,137 points
FTSE China 50 20,543.90 points
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index 415.03 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal)
April 2021 Contracts
Gold 6,151 yen（per gram）
Platinum 4,238 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
May 2021 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 45,540 yen/kl
East Area Baseload Electricity 6.98 yen/kWh
West Area Baseload Electricity 6.85 yen/kWh
East Area Peakload Electricity 8.31 yen/kWh
West Area Peakload Electricity 8.40 yen/kWh
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
    *Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Energy: TOCOM market.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 06:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 133 B 1 217 M 1 217 M
Net income 2021 51 569 M 471 M 471 M
Net cash 2021 106 B 971 M 971 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 1 354 B 12 364 M 12 362 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,36x
EV / Sales 2022 8,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 283,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 530,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -9,09%
Spread / Average Target -9,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-4.09%12 364
CME GROUP INC.20.16%78 556
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.34.16%16 898
ASX LIMITED5.92%11 421
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS5.31%5 169
PLUS500 LTD.4.21%2 176