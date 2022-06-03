Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/03 02:00:00 am EDT
2076.50 JPY   +0.12%
JUN. 03, 2022TSE DESIGNATION OF SECURITIES UNDER SUPERVISION (CONFIRMATION) : Toyo knife co.,ltd.
PU
Jun. 03, 2022TSE Statistics on Annual General Shareholders Meeting Dates for Companies with Fiscal Years Ended March 2022
PU
JUN. 03, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : 1st week June 2022): Nikkei 225
PU
Jun. 03, 2022TSE Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation): TOYO KNIFE CO.,LTD.

06/03/2022 | 03:22am EDT
Jun. 03, 2022 TSEDesignation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation): TOYO KNIFE CO.,LTD.
TSE has designated an issue as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation) as follows.

１．Issue Name TOYO KNIFE CO.,LTD. stock
(Code: 5964, Market Segment: Standard Market)
２．Period of Designation as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation) From Jun. 3, 2022 (Fri.) to the day when TSE determines whether the company has fallen under the delisting criteria
Provision Enforcement Rules for Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 604, Paragraph 1, Item (23) and Item (24) of the same paragraph
(due to falling under a case where a special controlling shareholder has made an announcement, etc. equivalent to disclosing information regarding a decision that it makes to demand the sale of shares, etc. or a case where the board of directors has made a resolution on a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of all the shares owned by shareholders other than a specified party will be less than one share)
３．Reason Today, TOYO KNIFE CO.,LTD. (hereinafter "the Company") indicated approval of a takeover bid to be made by Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (Code: 6890, Market Segment: Standard Market) (hereinafter "the bidder") for shares of the Company, which is premised on a subsequent delisting of the shares.
The Company has made the following announcement:
(1) If the takeover bid is completed with the bidder acquiring 90% or more of the total voting rights of the Company, the bidder will demand the sale of all the remaining shares; and
(2) If the takeover bid is completed with the bidder failing to acquire 90% or more of the total voting rights of the Company, the bidder will demand that the Company put forth, at a general shareholders meeting after the completion of the takeover bid, an agenda item regarding a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of shares held by shareholders of the Company other than the bidder will be less than one share.
In the case of the above (1), if the Company approves the demand, the stock of the Company will be delisted. In the case of the above (2), if the agenda item is approved in a resolution at the general shareholders meeting of the Company, the stock of the Company will be delisted. As such, based on this announcement, TSE deems that the stock of the Company is likely to be delisted and designates such stock as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation).

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 07:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
