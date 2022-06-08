Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/08 02:00:00 am EDT
2123.50 JPY   +2.96%
02:42aJUN. 08, 2022TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL LISTING (TOKYO PRO-BOND MARKET) : List USD-Denominated Foreign Bond on TOKYO PRO-BOND Market with Value of USD 500 million (The Metropolis of Tokyo)
PU
02:32aJUN. 08, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : June 2022): Nikkei 225 VI
PU
06/03JUN. 03, 2022TSE DESIGNATION OF SECURITIES UNDER SUPERVISION (CONFIRMATION) : Toyo knife co.,ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jun. 08, 2022OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: June 2022): Nikkei 225 VI

06/08/2022 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
June 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 27,741.34 yen
Nikkei 225 VI 19.33 points
May 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 25,951.24 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 26,488.34 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week 27,042.92 yen
TOPIX 1,838.12 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 16,583.18 points
Nikkei 225 VI 30.04 points
TAIEX 16,302 points
FTSE China 50 14,280.27 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
June 2022 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum 294.80 points
April 2022 Contracts
Gold 7,956 yen
Platinum 3,805 yen
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
June 2022 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM) 3022.4yen
May 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 87,600yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 19.50yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 16.42yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 22.08yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 18.77yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02:42aJUN. 08, 2022TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : List USD-Denominated Foreign Bond on TOKYO PRO-BOND..
PU
02:32aJUN. 08, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : June 2022): Nikkei 225 VI
PU
06/03JUN. 03, 2022TSE DESIGNATION OF SECU : Toyo knife co.,ltd.
PU
06/03JAPAN EXCHANGE : Jun. 03, 2022TSE Statistics on Annual General Shareholders Meeting Dates ..
PU
06/03JUN. 03, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 1st week June 2022): Nikkei 225
PU
06/02JUN. 02, 2022TSE APPLICATION FOR LIS : Kotora Co.,Ltd.
PU
06/02JUN. 02, 2022OSE FINAL SETTLEMENT PR : Jun. 2022): CME Group Petroleum
PU
06/01JAPAN EXCHANGE : Jun. 01, 2022JPXJPXIInformation Terms and Conditions as Determined by Jap..
PU
06/01JUN. 01, 2022TOCOM FINAL SETTLEMENT : May 2022): Crude Oil, Electricity Futures
PU
05/31MAY 31, 2022TSE CHANGE IN TICK SIZE : 1691))
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 136 B 1 023 M 1 023 M
Net income 2022 50 250 M 379 M 379 M
Net cash 2022 99 243 M 749 M 749 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 3,49%
Capitalization 1 088 B 8 211 M 8 211 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,29x
EV / Sales 2023 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 197
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 062,50 JPY
Average target price 2 407,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-18.09%8 211
CME GROUP INC.-12.74%72 876
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-31.97%14 133
ASX LIMITED-13.92%10 804
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-29.59%2 053
BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.24.85%1 654