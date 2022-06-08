Log in
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/08 02:00:00 am EDT
2123.50 JPY   +2.96%
JUN. 08, 2022TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL LISTING (TOKYO PRO-BOND MARKET) : List USD-Denominated Foreign Bond on TOKYO PRO-BOND Market with Value of USD 500 million (The Metropolis of Tokyo)
PU
02:32aJUN. 08, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : June 2022): Nikkei 225 VI
PU
06/03JUN. 03, 2022TSE DESIGNATION OF SECURITIES UNDER SUPERVISION (CONFIRMATION) : Toyo knife co.,ltd.
PU
Jun. 08, 2022TSE Approval of Initial Listing (TOKYO PRO-BOND Market): List USD-Denominated Foreign Bond on TOKYO PRO-BOND Market with Value of USD 500 million (The Metropolis of Tokyo)

06/08/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Market News
Jun. 08, 2022 TSEApproval of Initial Listing (TOKYO PRO-BOND Market): List USD-Denominated Foreign Bond on TOKYO PRO-BOND Market with Value of USD 500 million (The Metropolis of Tokyo)
Today, Tokyo Stock Exchange approved a USD-denominated bond with a total value of USD 500 million (tenor: 3 years, coupon: 3.375%) from the Metropolis of Tokyo for listing on the professional-oriented TOKYO PRO-BOND Market.

The Metropolis of Tokyo has listed program information since 11 May, 2015. The bond will be issued on June 16, 2022, with listing following on June 17, 2022. Details on the issuance conditions can be found on the TOKYO PRO-BOND Market website.

About TOKYO PRO-BOND Market

TOKYO PRO-BOND Market was established in May 2011 as a professional-oriented bond market based on the "Professional-oriented Market Rules" introduced in an amendment to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act in 2008. The market implements program listing, the standard form of corporate bond issuance in overseas markets, and English-only information disclosure. Program listing refers to a system where the fund-raising issuer registers the possible issuance amount, basic information, and financial information on TOKYO PRO-BOND Market as program information, following which it is able to issue bonds as needed within the estimated issuance amount. The market's highly flexible rules offer efficient bond issuance through simplified disclosure documents, and convenient formal requirements, such as acquiring a credit rating as the listing eligibility requirements for program information and individual bonds and securing a lead underwriter(s) specified by the exchange.

For more information, please refer to the TOKYO PRO-BOND Market website.

Contact

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　New Listings Department
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
