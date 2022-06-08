Jun. 08, 2022TSE Approval of Initial Listing (TOKYO PRO-BOND Market): List USD-Denominated Foreign Bond on TOKYO PRO-BOND Market with Value of USD 500 million (The Metropolis of Tokyo)

Market News

Jun. 08, 2022 TSE Approval of Initial Listing (TOKYO PRO-BOND Market): List USD-Denominated Foreign Bond on TOKYO PRO-BOND Market with Value of USD 500 million (The Metropolis of Tokyo)

The Metropolis of Tokyo has listed program information since 11 May, 2015. The bond will be issued on June 16, 2022, with listing following on June 17, 2022. Details on the issuance conditions can be found on the TOKYO PRO-BOND Market website.

About TOKYO PRO-BOND Market

TOKYO PRO-BOND Market was established in May 2011 as a professional-oriented bond market based on the "Professional-oriented Market Rules" introduced in an amendment to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act in 2008. The market implements program listing, the standard form of corporate bond issuance in overseas markets, and English-only information disclosure. Program listing refers to a system where the fund-raising issuer registers the possible issuance amount, basic information, and financial information on TOKYO PRO-BOND Market as program information, following which it is able to issue bonds as needed within the estimated issuance amount. The market's highly flexible rules offer efficient bond issuance through simplified disclosure documents, and convenient formal requirements, such as acquiring a credit rating as the listing eligibility requirements for program information and individual bonds and securing a lead underwriter(s) specified by the exchange.



For more information, please refer to the TOKYO PRO-BOND Market website.