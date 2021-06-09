Jun. 09, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: June 2021): Nikkei 225 VI

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 133 B 1 218 M 1 218 M Net income 2021 51 569 M 471 M 471 M Net cash 2021 106 B 972 M 972 M P/E ratio 2021 26,5x Yield 2021 2,66% Capitalization 1 361 B 12 437 M 12 433 M EV / Sales 2021 9,41x EV / Sales 2022 8,97x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 283,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 554,50 JPY Spread / Highest target -9,96% Spread / Average Target -10,6% Spread / Lowest Target -11,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. -2.65% 12 437 CME GROUP INC. 19.55% 78 154 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 31.55% 16 569 ASX LIMITED 4.78% 11 164 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 10.06% 5 493 PLUS500 LTD. 0.03% 2 079