SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jun. 18, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 3rd week June 2021): Nikkei 225

06/18/2021 | 02:23am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
June 2021 Contracts
Nikkei 225 29,046.40 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 28,916.29 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 29,174.22 yen
TOPIX 1,958.82 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 17,681.41 points
TSE Mothers 1,192.77 points
TOPIX Core30 924.25 points
Nikkei 225 VI 20.08 points
TAIEX 17,346 points
TOPIX Banks 145.38 points
TSE REIT 2,151.40 points
RN Prime 1,493.93 points
10-year JGB(mini) 152.03 yen
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index 415.03 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal)
April 2021 Contracts
Gold 6,151 yen（per gram）
Platinum 4,238 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
May 2021 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 45,540 yen/kl
East Area Baseload Electricity 6.98 yen/kWh
West Area Baseload Electricity 6.85 yen/kWh
East Area Peakload Electricity 8.31 yen/kWh
West Area Peakload Electricity 8.40 yen/kWh
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
    *Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Energy: TOCOM market.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 06:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 134 B 1 217 M 1 217 M
Net income 2022 49 802 M 452 M 452 M
Net cash 2022 105 B 955 M 955 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 1 393 B 12 623 M 12 634 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,59x
EV / Sales 2023 9,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 197
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 283,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 620,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -12,2%
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-0.68%12 623
CME GROUP INC.20.21%78 588
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.35.45%17 061
ASX LIMITED5.50%11 328
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS11.99%5 511
PLUS500 LTD.-3.14%2 006