Jun. 18, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 3rd week June 2021): Nikkei 225

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 134 B 1 217 M 1 217 M Net income 2022 49 802 M 452 M 452 M Net cash 2022 105 B 955 M 955 M P/E ratio 2022 28,1x Yield 2022 2,29% Capitalization 1 393 B 12 623 M 12 634 M EV / Sales 2022 9,59x EV / Sales 2023 9,11x Nbr of Employees 1 197 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 283,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 620,00 JPY Spread / Highest target -12,2% Spread / Average Target -12,8% Spread / Lowest Target -14,1% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. -0.68% 12 623 CME GROUP INC. 20.21% 78 588 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 35.45% 17 061 ASX LIMITED 5.50% 11 328 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 11.99% 5 511 PLUS500 LTD. -3.14% 2 006