  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:34 2022-06-29 am EDT
2087.00 JPY   -0.33%
12:17aJUN. 29, 2022TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PERIOD PERTAINING TO DELISTING : kaihan co.,Ltd.
PU
06/27JUN. 27, 2022OSE FINAL SETTLEMENT PRICES UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : June 2022): Gold, Platinum
PU
06/27JUN. 27, 2022TSE MATCHING MECHANISM FOR THE FIRST DAY OF LISTING : M&A Research Institute Inc.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jun. 29, 2022TSE Removal of Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: kaihan co.,Ltd.

06/29/2022 | 12:17am EDT
Market News
Jun. 29, 2022 TSERemoval of Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: kaihan co.,Ltd.
Tweet

The grace period pertaining to delisting has been removed for the following issue.

１．Issue Name kaihan co.,Ltd. stock
(Code: 3133, Market Segment: Growth Market)
２．Reason Due to confirmation that the liabilities in excess of assets have been cleared as of the end of the business year (Mar. 31, 2022) in the Securities Report submitted today.
(Securities Listing Regulations prior to the revisions implemented on April 4, 2022, the main clause of Rule 603, Paragraph 1, Item (3))

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Administration, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 04:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 136 B 995 M 995 M
Net income 2022 50 250 M 369 M 369 M
Net cash 2022 99 243 M 728 M 728 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 3,44%
Capitalization 1 105 B 8 106 M 8 106 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,42x
EV / Sales 2023 6,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 094,00 JPY
Average target price 2 407,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-16.98%8 077
CME GROUP INC.-8.33%75 478
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-26.75%15 149
ASX LIMITED-12.30%11 038
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-33.90%1 991
BOURSA KUWAIT SECURITIES COMPANY K.P.S.C.16.83%1 569