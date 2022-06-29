Jun. 29, 2022TSE Removal of Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: kaihan co.,Ltd.

Due to confirmation that the liabilities in excess of assets have been cleared as of the end of the business year (Mar. 31, 2022) in the Securities Report submitted today.
(Securities Listing Regulations prior to the revisions implemented on April 4, 2022, the main clause of Rule 603, Paragraph 1, Item (3))
DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.
Enquiry
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Listing Department, Administration, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 04:16:07 UTC.