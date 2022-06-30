Jun. 30, 2022OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: June 2022): FTSE China 50 Index
06/30/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
June 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225
28,122.81 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
27,741.34 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week
25,701.23 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week
26,233.00 yen
TOPIX
1,955.38 points
JPX-Nikkei 400
17,622.26 points
TSE Mothers
687.65 points
TOPIX Core30
966.54 points
Nikkei 225 VI
19.33 points
DJIA
29,806.19 points
TAIEX
16,061 points
FTSE China 50
15,276.91 points
TOPIX Banks
157.95 points
TSE REIT
2,020.87 points
RN Prime
1,491.38 points
mini-10year JGB (Cash-Settled)
149.39 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
June 2022 Contracts
Gold
7,913 yen
Platinum
3,936 yen
CME Group Petroleum
294.80 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
July 2022 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM)
3,045.8yen
May 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
87,600yen
East Area Baseload Electricity
19.50yen
West Area Baseload Electricity
16.42yen
East Area Peakload Electricity
22.08yen
West Area Peakload Electricity
18.77yen
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
Please refer to this page.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures)
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:31:07 UTC.