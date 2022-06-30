Jun. 30, 2022TSE Entry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: TABIKOBO Co.Ltd.

Due to confirmation of liabilities in excess of assets as of the end of the business year
(Mar. 31, 2022) in the Securities Report submitted today.
(note)
･As the company is deemed to have fallen into liabilities in excess of assets due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the grace period pertaining to delisting is two (2) years based on the application of the main clause of Rule 603, Paragraph 1, Item (3) of the Securities Listing Regulations prior to the revisions implemented on April 4, 2022, applied with rewording pursuant to the provisions of Rule 726 of the same regulations.
(note)
･TSE shall treat issues in the grace period pertaining to the delisting criteria (liabilities in excess of assets) for the old market segments as issues that have been in the improvement period pertaining to the delisting criteria for the new market segments from the day when the issues entered the grace period. (Article 2, Paragraph 9 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Securities Listing Regulations, implemented on April 4, 2022)
DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.
