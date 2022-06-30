Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:09 2022-06-30 am EDT
1945.50 JPY   -6.80%
06/29Japan stocks drop as lacklustre production data dents sentiment
RE
06/29JUN. 29, 2022TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PERIOD PERTAINING TO DELISTING : Leopalace21 corporation
PU
06/29JUN. 29, 2022TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PERIOD PERTAINING TO DELISTING : Polaris Holdings Co.,Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jun. 30, 2022TSE Entry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: TABIKOBO Co.Ltd.

06/30/2022 | 12:12am EDT
Market News
Jun. 30, 2022 TSEEntry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: TABIKOBO Co.Ltd.
Tweet

The following issue has entered into a grace period pertaining to delisting.

１．Issue Name TABIKOBO Co.Ltd. stock
(Code:6548, Market Segment: Growth Market)
２．Grace Period
　　(Note) 		From Apr. 01, 2022 (Fri.) to Mar. 31, 2024 (Sun.)
３．Reason Due to confirmation of liabilities in excess of assets as of the end of the business year
(Mar. 31, 2022) in the Securities Report submitted today.
(note)
  • ･As the company is deemed to have fallen into liabilities in excess of assets due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the grace period pertaining to delisting is two (2) years based on the application of the main clause of Rule 603, Paragraph 1, Item (3) of the Securities Listing Regulations prior to the revisions implemented on April 4, 2022, applied with rewording pursuant to the provisions of Rule 726 of the same regulations.
(note)
  • ･TSE shall treat issues in the grace period pertaining to the delisting criteria (liabilities in excess of assets) for the old market segments as issues that have been in the improvement period pertaining to the delisting criteria for the new market segments from the day when the issues entered the grace period. (Article 2, Paragraph 9 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Securities Listing Regulations, implemented on April 4, 2022)

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Administration, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 04:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
