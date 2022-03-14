Mar. 14, 2022OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: March 2022): 10-year JGB(mini)
03/14/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
March 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225
25,457.94 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
26,429.01 yen
TOPIX
1,808.03 points
JPX-Nikkei 400
16,305.38 points
TSE Mothers
684.85 points
TOPIX Core30
881.78 points
Nikkei 225 VI
26.14 points
TOPIX Banks
150.84 points
TSE REIT
1,899.43 points
RN Prime
1,376.60 points
10-year JGB(mini)
150.44 yen
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index
415.03 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
March 2022 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum
252.84 points
February 2022 Contracts
Gold
6,987 yen
Platinum
3,955 yen
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
February 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
66,910 yen
East Area Baseload Electricity
23.36 yen
West Area Baseload Electricity
21.19 yen
East Area Peakload Electricity
28.20 yen
West Area Peakload Electricity
22.84 yen
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
Please refer to this page.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
