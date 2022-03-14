Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Mar. 14, 2022OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: March 2022): 10-year JGB(mini)

03/14/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
March 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 25,457.94 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 26,429.01 yen
TOPIX 1,808.03 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 16,305.38 points
TSE Mothers 684.85 points
TOPIX Core30 881.78 points
Nikkei 225 VI 26.14 points
TOPIX Banks 150.84 points
TSE REIT 1,899.43 points
RN Prime 1,376.60 points
10-year JGB(mini) 150.44 yen
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index 415.03 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
March 2022 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum 252.84 points
February 2022 Contracts
Gold 6,987 yen
Platinum 3,955 yen
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
February 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 66,910 yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 23.36 yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 21.19 yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 28.20 yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 22.84 yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 136 B 1 159 M 1 159 M
Net income 2022 50 890 M 435 M 435 M
Net cash 2022 104 B 887 M 887 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 1 153 B 9 846 M 9 846 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,73x
EV / Sales 2023 7,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 197
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 186,00 JPY
Average target price 2 565,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-13.19%9 846
CME GROUP INC.-1.09%81 210
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-17.17%16 917
ASX LIMITED-14.96%11 177
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-20.77%4 898
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-10.96%2 630