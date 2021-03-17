Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mar. 17, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: March 2021): TAIEX

03/17/2021 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
March 2021 Contracts
Nikkei 225 29,282.41 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 28,713.00 yen
TOPIX 1,930.42 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 17,429.62 points
TSE Mothers 1,188.85 points
TOPIX Core30 906.75 points
Nikkei 225 VI 24.33 points
TAIEX 16,177 points
TOPIX Banks 148.76 points
TSE REIT 1,929.13 points
RN Prime 1,474.00 points
10-year JGB (mini) 151.17 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal)
February 2021 Contracts
Gold 6,015 yen（per gram）
Platinum 4,400 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
February 2021 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 40,330 yen/kl
East Area Baseload Electricity 8.29 yen/kWh
West Area Baseload Electricity 6.91 yen/kWh
East Area Peakload Electricity 9.64 yen/kWh
West Area Peakload Electricity 7.95 yen/kWh
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
    *Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Energy: TOCOM market.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 07:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
03:43aMAR. 17, 2021OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : March 2021): TAIEX
PU
03:41aMAR. 17, 2021TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : Visional,Inc.
PU
03:35aMAR. 17, 2021TSE MATCHING MECHANISM : i-plug,Inc.
PU
02/23MARKET CHATTER : Japan Exchange Group Names Hiromi Yamaji as Head of Tokyo Stock..
MT
02/22JAPAN EXCHANGE  : Yamaji named as new TSE chief in wake of worst outage
AQ
02/22JAPAN EXCHANGE  : Feb. 22, 2021OSE Change of Component Issues for the TSE Mother..
PU
02/22FEB. 22, 2021TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : G-NEXT Inc.
PU
02/22FEB. 22, 2021TSE PUBLIC INSPECTION O : Ogura clutch co.,ltd.
PU
02/22JAPAN EXCHANGE  : Feb. 22, 2021JPXTSEOSEJPX-RJSCCTOCOMDisclosure Candidates for ..
PU
02/22FEB. 22, 2021 DAILY PRICE LIMITS TO : 1 issue
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 129 B 1 186 M 1 186 M
Net income 2021 48 605 M 445 M 445 M
Net cash 2021 114 B 1 049 M 1 049 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 1 350 B 12 380 M 12 366 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,54x
EV / Sales 2022 8,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 366,67 JPY
Last Close Price 2 521,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 3,11%
Spread / Average Target -6,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-4.42%12 422
CME GROUP INC.13.77%75 065
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.20.10%14 866
ASX LIMITED-2.44%10 428
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS3.82%5 172
PLUS500 LTD.-6.14%1 877
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ