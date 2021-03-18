Mar. 18, 2021TSE Alteration of Listing Market (from Mothers to 2nd Section): VIS co.ltd.
Section Transfers
Date
Issue Name
Code
Market Division
Underwriter
*
Mar. 25, 2021
VIS co.ltd.
5071
2nd Section
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Mar. 11, 2021
RAKUS Co.,Ltd.
3923
1st Section
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Feb. 16, 2021
MarketEnterprise Co.,Ltd
3135
1st Section
SBI SECURITIES Co.,Ltd.
Feb. 12, 2021
FaithNetwork Co.,Ltd
3489
1st Section
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.
Jan. 21, 2021
Sansan,Inc.
4443
1st Section
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.
Jan. 15, 2021
Serverworks Co.,Ltd.
4434
1st Section
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Jan. 14, 2021
Welbe,Inc.
6556
1st Section
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Underwriter that have submitted the 'Written Recommendation' as stipulated in the 'Enforcement Rules for Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 313, Paragraph 2, Item 1, Sub-item b'.
