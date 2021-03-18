Log in
Mar. 18, 2021TSE Alteration of Listing Market (from Mothers to 2nd Section): VIS co.ltd.

03/18/2021
Section Transfers

Archives:

20212020201920182017
Date Issue Name Code Market Division Underwriter*
Mar. 25, 2021 VIS co.ltd. 5071 2nd Section Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Mar. 11, 2021 RAKUS Co.,Ltd. 3923 1st Section Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Feb. 16, 2021 MarketEnterprise Co.,Ltd 3135 1st Section SBI SECURITIES Co.,Ltd.
Feb. 12, 2021 FaithNetwork Co.,Ltd 3489 1st Section Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.
Jan. 21, 2021 Sansan,Inc. 4443 1st Section Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.
Jan. 15, 2021 Serverworks Co.,Ltd. 4434 1st Section Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Jan. 14, 2021 Welbe,Inc. 6556 1st Section Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
  • Underwriter that have submitted the 'Written Recommendation' as stipulated in the 'Enforcement Rules for Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 313, Paragraph 2, Item 1, Sub-item b'.

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 129 B 1 188 M 1 188 M
Net income 2021 48 605 M 446 M 446 M
Net cash 2021 114 B 1 051 M 1 051 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 1 351 B 12 357 M 12 400 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,55x
EV / Sales 2022 8,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-4.34%12 422
CME GROUP INC.13.77%75 065
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.20.10%14 866
ASX LIMITED-2.36%10 428
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS4.41%5 172
PLUS500 LTD.-6.14%1 877
