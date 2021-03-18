Mar. 18, 2021TSE Approval of Initial Listing (Mothers): Dimage Share Inc.
New Listings
Date of Listing
Date of Listing Approval
Issue Name
*2
Code
Market Division
*3
Outline of Listing Issue
*4
Apr. 23, 2021
Mar. 18, 2021
Dimage Share Inc.
4195
Mothers
[Link]
Apr. 22, 2021
Mar. 17, 2021
Visional,Inc.
4194
Mothers
[Link]
Apr. 15, 2021
Mar. 12, 2021
Cybertrust Japan Co.,Ltd.
4498
Mothers
[Link]
Apr. 13, 2021
Mar. 08, 2021
KIBUN FOODS INC.
2933
1st Section
[Link]
Apr. 08, 2021
Mar. 05, 2021
Ai Partners Financial Inc.
7345
Mothers
[Link]
Apr. 08, 2021
Mar. 05, 2021
Iceco Inc.
7698
JASDAQ Standard
[Link]
Apr. 07, 2021
Mar. 05, 2021
Fabrica Communications Co.,LTD.
4193
JASDAQ Standard
[Link]
Apr. 07, 2021
Mar. 04, 2021
HYOJITO Co.,Ltd.
7368
2nd Section
[Link]
Apr. 06, 2021
Mar. 02, 2021
CELM,Inc.
7367
JASDAQ Standard
[Link]
Apr. 05, 2021
Mar. 01, 2021
OXIDE Corporation
6521
Mothers
[Link]
Apr. 01, 2021
Mar. 01, 2021
Oriental Shiraishi Corporation **
1786
1st Section
[Link]
Apr. 01, 2021
Mar. 01, 2021
ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co.,Ltd. **
4886
1st Section
[Link]
Apr. 01, 2021
Mar. 01, 2021
SAWAI GROUP HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. **
4887
1st Section
[Link]
Apr. 01, 2021
Mar. 01, 2021
CHIC Holdings INC. **
7365
Mothers
[Link]
Apr. 01, 2021
Mar. 01, 2021
LITALICO Media & Solutions Inc. (This Company Name will be changed to LITALICO Inc. on Apr. 01, 2021.) **
7366
1st Section
[Link]
Apr. 01, 2021
Mar. 01, 2021
REXT,Inc. **
7697
JASDAQ Standard
[Link]
Mar. 30, 2021
Feb. 24, 2021
Appier Group,Inc.
4180
Mothers
[Link]
Mar. 30, 2021
Feb. 24, 2021
SpiderPlus & Co.
4192
Mothers
[Link]
Mar. 26, 2021
Feb. 19, 2021
Broad-Minded Co.,Ltd.
7343
Mothers
[Link]
Mar. 26, 2021
Feb. 19, 2021
e-LogiT co.,ltd.
9327
JASDAQ Standard
[Link]
Mar. 25, 2021
Feb. 22, 2021
G-NEXT Inc.
4179
Mothers
[Link]
Mar. 25, 2021
Feb. 19, 2021
baby calendar Inc.
7363
Mothers
[Link]
Mar. 24, 2021
Feb. 19, 2021
Sharing Innovations Inc.
4178
Mothers
[Link]
Mar. 24, 2021
Feb. 18, 2021
Shikino High-Tech CO.,LTD.
6614
JASDAQ Standard
[Link]
Mar. 19, 2021
Feb. 10, 2021
coconala Inc.
4176
Mothers
[Link]
Mar. 19, 2021
Feb. 12, 2021
Terminalcare Support Institute Inc.
7362
Mothers
[Link]
Mar. 18, 2021
Feb. 12, 2021
i-plug,Inc.
4177
Mothers
[Link]
Mar. 16, 2021
Feb. 18, 2021
WingArc1st Inc.
4432
1st Section
[Link]
Mar. 16, 2021
Feb. 09, 2021
Human Creation Holdings,Inc.
7361
Mothers
[Link]
Mar. 12, 2021
Mar. 05, 2021
MARUJUN CO.,LTD.
3422
2nd Section
[Link]
Feb. 26, 2021
Jan. 21, 2021
coly Inc.
4175
Mothers
[Link]
Feb. 26, 2021
Jan. 21, 2021
MUROMACHI CHEMICALS INC.
4885
JASDAQ Standard
[Link]
Feb. 25, 2021
Jan. 20, 2021
Appirits Inc.
4174
JASDAQ Standard
[Link]
Feb. 19, 2021
Jan. 15, 2021
WACUL.INC
4173
Mothers
[Link]
Feb. 18, 2021
Jan. 15, 2021
AXXZIA Inc.
4936
Mothers
[Link]
Feb. 10, 2021
Jan. 06, 2021
Arr Planner Co.,Ltd.
2983
Mothers
[Link]
Feb. 05, 2021
Dec. 28, 2020
QD Laser,Inc.
6613
Mothers
[Link]
This table is prepared for the sole purpose of providing reference information on new listings. It is not intended for soliciting investments on such companies.
'**' denotes a technical listing.
'Undecided' issues shall be assigned to list on either 1st Section or 2nd Section by the time the offering price is determined.
The 'Outline of Listing Issue' will be posted with information that was available as of the day of listing approval.
(note)
･For the latest IPO figures, please refer to 'Overview of IPO'.
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 06:33:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
129 B
1 188 M
1 188 M
Net income 2021
48 605 M
446 M
446 M
Net cash 2021
114 B
1 051 M
1 051 M
P/E ratio 2021
27,8x
Yield 2021
2,19%
Capitalization
1 351 B
12 357 M
12 400 M
EV / Sales 2021
9,55x
EV / Sales 2022
8,89x
Nbr of Employees
1 208
Free-Float
98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
