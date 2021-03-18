Log in
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Mar. 18, 2021TSE Approval of Initial Listing (Mothers): Dimage Share Inc.

03/18/2021 | 02:34am EDT
New Listings

Archives:

20212020201920182017
Date of Listing Date of Listing Approval Issue Name*2 Code Market Division*3 Outline of Listing Issue*4
Apr. 23, 2021 Mar. 18, 2021 Dimage Share Inc. 4195 Mothers [Link]
Apr. 22, 2021 Mar. 17, 2021 Visional,Inc. 4194 Mothers [Link]
Apr. 15, 2021 Mar. 12, 2021 Cybertrust Japan Co.,Ltd. 4498 Mothers [Link]
Apr. 13, 2021 Mar. 08, 2021 KIBUN FOODS INC. 2933 1st Section [Link]
Apr. 08, 2021 Mar. 05, 2021 Ai Partners Financial Inc. 7345 Mothers [Link]
Apr. 08, 2021 Mar. 05, 2021 Iceco Inc. 7698 JASDAQ Standard [Link]
Apr. 07, 2021 Mar. 05, 2021 Fabrica Communications Co.,LTD. 4193 JASDAQ Standard [Link]
Apr. 07, 2021 Mar. 04, 2021 HYOJITO Co.,Ltd. 7368 2nd Section [Link]
Apr. 06, 2021 Mar. 02, 2021 CELM,Inc. 7367 JASDAQ Standard [Link]
Apr. 05, 2021 Mar. 01, 2021 OXIDE Corporation 6521 Mothers [Link]
Apr. 01, 2021 Mar. 01, 2021 Oriental Shiraishi Corporation ** 1786 1st Section [Link]
Apr. 01, 2021 Mar. 01, 2021 ASKA Pharmaceutical Holdings Co.,Ltd. ** 4886 1st Section [Link]
Apr. 01, 2021 Mar. 01, 2021 SAWAI GROUP HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. ** 4887 1st Section [Link]
Apr. 01, 2021 Mar. 01, 2021 CHIC Holdings INC. ** 7365 Mothers [Link]
Apr. 01, 2021 Mar. 01, 2021 LITALICO Media & Solutions Inc. (This Company Name will be changed to LITALICO Inc. on Apr. 01, 2021.) ** 7366 1st Section [Link]
Apr. 01, 2021 Mar. 01, 2021 REXT,Inc. ** 7697 JASDAQ Standard [Link]
Mar. 30, 2021 Feb. 24, 2021 Appier Group,Inc. 4180 Mothers [Link]
Mar. 30, 2021 Feb. 24, 2021 SpiderPlus & Co. 4192 Mothers [Link]
Mar. 26, 2021 Feb. 19, 2021 Broad-Minded Co.,Ltd. 7343 Mothers [Link]
Mar. 26, 2021 Feb. 19, 2021 e-LogiT co.,ltd. 9327 JASDAQ Standard [Link]
Mar. 25, 2021 Feb. 22, 2021 G-NEXT Inc. 4179 Mothers [Link]
Mar. 25, 2021 Feb. 19, 2021 baby calendar Inc. 7363 Mothers [Link]
Mar. 24, 2021 Feb. 19, 2021 Sharing Innovations Inc. 4178 Mothers [Link]
Mar. 24, 2021 Feb. 18, 2021 Shikino High-Tech CO.,LTD. 6614 JASDAQ Standard [Link]
Mar. 19, 2021 Feb. 10, 2021 coconala Inc. 4176 Mothers [Link]
Mar. 19, 2021 Feb. 12, 2021 Terminalcare Support Institute Inc. 7362 Mothers [Link]
Mar. 18, 2021 Feb. 12, 2021 i-plug,Inc. 4177 Mothers [Link]
Mar. 16, 2021 Feb. 18, 2021 WingArc1st Inc. 4432 1st Section [Link]
Mar. 16, 2021 Feb. 09, 2021 Human Creation Holdings,Inc. 7361 Mothers [Link]
Mar. 12, 2021 Mar. 05, 2021 MARUJUN CO.,LTD. 3422 2nd Section [Link]
Feb. 26, 2021 Jan. 21, 2021 coly Inc. 4175 Mothers [Link]
Feb. 26, 2021 Jan. 21, 2021 MUROMACHI CHEMICALS INC. 4885 JASDAQ Standard [Link]
Feb. 25, 2021 Jan. 20, 2021 Appirits Inc. 4174 JASDAQ Standard [Link]
Feb. 19, 2021 Jan. 15, 2021 WACUL.INC 4173 Mothers [Link]
Feb. 18, 2021 Jan. 15, 2021 AXXZIA Inc. 4936 Mothers [Link]
Feb. 10, 2021 Jan. 06, 2021 Arr Planner Co.,Ltd. 2983 Mothers [Link]
Feb. 05, 2021 Dec. 28, 2020 QD Laser,Inc. 6613 Mothers [Link]
  • This table is prepared for the sole purpose of providing reference information on new listings. It is not intended for soliciting investments on such companies.
  • '**' denotes a technical listing.
  • 'Undecided' issues shall be assigned to list on either 1st Section or 2nd Section by the time the offering price is determined.
  • The 'Outline of Listing Issue' will be posted with information that was available as of the day of listing approval.
(note)
  • ･For the latest IPO figures, please refer to 'Overview of IPO'.

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
