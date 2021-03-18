Log in
Mar. 18, 2021TSE Matching Mechanism for the First Day of Listing: coconala Inc.

03/18/2021 | 12:08am EDT
Mar. 18, 2021 TSEMatching Mechanism for the First Day of Listing: coconala Inc.
Tweet

coconala Inc. (code: 4176) will be listed on Mar.19.
The matching mechanism to be applied to coconala Inc. until the initial price is determined is shown below.
This special matching mechanism is applied to a directly-listed stock until its initial price is determined.

1. Order book center price
JPY 1,200 (public offering or secondary distribution price)

2. Quote renewal
(1) Initial special quote
An initial special (bid or ask) quote will be indicated at the order book center price.
*) If there is a matching quote within the special quote renewal price interval from the order book center price at the beginning of trading session, matching will occur instantly.

(2) Upper limit
Upper limit price: JPY 2,760 (230% of the order book center price)
Quote renewal: JPY 60 (5% of the order book center price) in 10-minute intervals
A special bid quote will be raised by JPY 60 at intervals of 10 minutes up to JPY 2,760 or until an initial price is determined.
*1) Trading may be executed if a matching quote is within the range of the special quote renewal price interval.
*2) If the calculated price of the next special bid quote to be shown is less than the next tick, a special bid quote may be rounded up to the price of the next tick.
*3) If the regular special quote renewal price interval is larger than the above renewal price interval, such quote will be renewed at the normal price and time intervals.
*4) The cap for the initial price is the above upper limit price plus the regular renewal price interval.

(3) Lower limit
Lower limit price: JPY 900 (75% of the order book center price)
Quote renewal: Regular renewal price and time intervals
A special ask quote is renewed in the same way as other issues, that is, based on the same price and time intervals.
*) The floor for the initial price is the above lower limit price less the regular renewal price interval.

3. Daily price limits
The daily price limits will not apply until the initial price is determined.
Once the initial price is determined, the daily price limits will apply with the initial price set as the base price.

4. Acceptable order price range
Between JPY 300 (25% of the order book center price) and JPY 4,800 (400% of the order book center price)
Once the initial price is determined, the daily price limits will apply with the initial price set as the base price.

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used only for reference purposes. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., Japan Exchange Group, Inc., and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, or misunderstanding with regard to this translation.

Contact

Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc.　Equities Department (Trade Supervision Group)
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 04:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
