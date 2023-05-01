May 01, 2023TOCOM Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: April 2023): Crude Oil, Electricity Futures
05/01/2023 | 02:28am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
April 2023 Contracts
Nikkei 225
28,519.43 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
27,542.97 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week
28,631.76 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week
28,687.36 yen
TOPIX
2,019.76 points
JPX-Nikkei 400
18,219.62 points
Nikkei 225 VI
16.84 points
TAIEX
15,775 points
FTSE China 50
12,804.93 points
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index
600.04 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
April 2023 Contracts
Gold
8,663 yen
Platinum
4,728 yen
CME Group Petroleum
201.76 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
May 2023 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM)
1,666.2yen
April 2023 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
69,980yen
East Area Baseload Electricity
9.80yen
West Area Baseload Electricity
7.91yen
East Area Peakload Electricity
8.61yen
West Area Peakload Electricity
5.94yen
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
Please refer to this page.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures)
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 06:27:08 UTC.