  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-01 am EDT
2217.50 JPY   +0.82%
May 01, 2023TOCOM Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: April 2023): Crude Oil, Electricity Futures

05/01/2023 | 02:28am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
April 2023 Contracts
Nikkei 225 28,519.43 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 27,542.97 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 28,631.76 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week 28,687.36 yen
TOPIX 2,019.76 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 18,219.62 points
Nikkei 225 VI 16.84 points
TAIEX 15,775 points
FTSE China 50 12,804.93 points
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index 600.04 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
April 2023 Contracts
Gold 8,663 yen
Platinum 4,728 yen
CME Group Petroleum 201.76 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
May 2023 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM) 1,666.2yen
April 2023 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 69,980yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 9.80yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 7.91yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 8.61yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 5.94yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 06:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 133 B 979 M 979 M
Net income 2023 45 779 M 336 M 336 M
Net cash 2023 135 B 993 M 993 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,3x
Yield 2023 2,84%
Capitalization 1 136 B 8 348 M 8 348 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,51x
EV / Sales 2024 7,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 199,50 JPY
Average target price 2 256,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.15.92%8 348
CME GROUP INC.10.47%66 829
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.8.44%14 903
ASX LIMITED0.66%8 759
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-7.73%5 349
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-3.97%3 266
