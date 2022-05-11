May 11, 2022OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: May 2022): Nikkei 225 VI
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
May 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
26,745.45 yen
Nikkei 225 VI
30.04 points
April 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225
27,122.37 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
27,616.78 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week
26,876.25 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week
27,117.98 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 5th week
26,391.04 yen
TOPIX
1,904.02 points
JPX-Nikkei 400
17,156.94 points
TAIEX
17,125 points
FTSE China 50
13,588.84 points
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2021 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index
489.16 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
May 2022 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum
272.51 points
April 2022 Contracts
Gold
7,956 yen
Platinum
3,805 yen
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
May 2022 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM)
4,038.5yen
April 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
81,440yen
East Area Baseload Electricity
21.65yen
West Area Baseload Electricity
17.41yen
East Area Peakload Electricity
24.02yen
West Area Peakload Electricity
17.78yen
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures)
