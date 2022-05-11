Log in
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/11 02:00:00 am EDT
1889.50 JPY   -0.89%
02:32aMAY 11, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : May 2022): Nikkei 225 VI
PU
05/06MAY 06, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : 1st week May 2022): Nikkei 225
PU
05/02MAY 02, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : April 2022): FTSE China 50 Index
PU
May 11, 2022OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: May 2022): Nikkei 225 VI

05/11/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
May 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 26,745.45 yen
Nikkei 225 VI 30.04 points
April 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 27,122.37 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 27,616.78 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 26,876.25 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week 27,117.98 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 5th week 26,391.04 yen
TOPIX 1,904.02 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 17,156.94 points
TAIEX 17,125 points
FTSE China 50 13,588.84 points
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2021 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index 489.16 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
May 2022 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum 272.51 points
April 2022 Contracts
Gold 7,956 yen
Platinum 3,805 yen
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
May 2022 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM) 4,038.5yen
April 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 81,440yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 21.65yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 17.41yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 24.02yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 17.78yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 11 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2022 06:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
