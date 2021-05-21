May 21, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 3rd week May 2021): Nikkei 225
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
May 2021 Contracts
Nikkei 225
27,748.22 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
29,367.01 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week
28,287.10 yen
TOPIX
1,871.53 points
JPX-Nikkei 400
16,881.36 points
Nikkei 225 VI
22.44 points
TAIEX
16,137 points
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index
415.03 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal)
April 2021 Contracts
Gold
6,151 yen（per gram）
Platinum
4,238 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
April 2021 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
43,170 yen/kl
East Area Baseload Electricity
7.05 yen/kWh
West Area Baseload Electricity
6.91 yen/kWh
East Area Peakload Electricity
7.17 yen/kWh
West Area Peakload Electricity
6.80 yen/kWh
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
Please refer to this page.
*Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Energy: TOCOM market.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures)
