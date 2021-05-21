May 21, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 3rd week May 2021): Nikkei 225

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 133 B 1 225 M 1 225 M Net income 2021 51 569 M 474 M 474 M Net cash 2021 106 B 977 M 977 M P/E ratio 2021 27,0x Yield 2021 2,62% Capitalization 1 390 B 12 772 M 12 768 M EV / Sales 2021 9,63x EV / Sales 2022 9,17x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 283,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 598,00 JPY Spread / Highest target -11,5% Spread / Average Target -12,1% Spread / Lowest Target -13,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. -1.52% 12 772 CME GROUP INC. 16.37% 77 569 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 28.18% 16 145 ASX LIMITED 2.01% 11 048 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 7.16% 5 252 PLUS500 LTD. 6.00% 2 209