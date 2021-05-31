Log in
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
May 31, 2021TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: TSUKUI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

05/31/2021 | 12:14am EDT
Market News
May 31, 2021 TSEDecision on Delisting, etc.: TSUKUI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Tweet

TSE has decided on delisting and designation as Securities to Be Delisted as follows.

１．Delisting and Designation as Securities to Be Delisted
（１）Issue Name TSUKUI HOLDINGS CORPORATION stock
(Code: 2398, Market Division: 1st Section)
（２）Period of Designation as Securities to Be Delisted From May 31, 2021(Mon.) to Jun. 16, 2021(Wed.)
（３）Delisting Date Jun. 17, 2021(Thu.)
(Note) In cases where circumstances in which the company should be promptly delisted occur, TSE may change the period of designation as Securities to Be Delisted and the delisting date.
（４）Provision Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item (18)-3
(due to falling under a case where the company implements a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of all the shares owned by shareholders other than a specified party will be less than one share)
（５）Reason At the general shareholders meeting of TSUKUI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (hereinafter 'the Company') held today, the agenda item regarding a reverse stock split (effective date: Jun. 21, 2021) with a split ratio at which the number of shares held by shareholders of the Company other than MBKP Life K.K. (unlisted) and another shareholder will be less than one share was approved.
２．Exclusion from Securities in Lieu of Money

The stock of the Company will be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following items from Jun. 1, 2021(Tue.) inclusive.
- Customer margin for margin transactions and when-issued transactions
- Trading margin for when-issued transactions
- Trading participant security money
- Participant bonds

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 04:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
