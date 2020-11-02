Nov. 02, 2020TOCOM Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: October 2020): Crude Oil, Electricity

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 127 B 1 214 M 1 214 M Net income 2021 46 670 M 446 M 446 M Net cash 2021 126 B 1 199 M 1 199 M P/E ratio 2021 29,2x Yield 2021 2,08% Capitalization 1 361 B 13 014 M 12 997 M EV / Sales 2021 9,72x EV / Sales 2022 9,27x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 273,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 542,50 JPY Spread / Highest target 2,26% Spread / Average Target -10,6% Spread / Lowest Target -20,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. 31.74% 13 014 CME GROUP INC. -24.91% 54 052 ASX LIMITED 1.56% 10 849 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 17.61% 10 251 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 24.36% 3 809 PLUS500 LTD. 66.54% 1 998