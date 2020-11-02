Log in
Nov. 02, 2020TOCOM Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: October 2020): Crude Oil, Electricity

11/02/2020 | 01:30am EST
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
October 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 23,724.23 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 23,317.31 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 23,486.97 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week 23,554.94 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 5th week 23,390.59 yen
TOPIX 1,658.41 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 14,926.85 points
Nikkei 225 VI 18.80 points
TAIEX 12,860 points
FTSE China 50 19,726.09 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal)
October 2020 Contracts
Gold 6,395 yen（per gram）
Platinum 2,940 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
October 2020 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 26,920 yen/kl
East Area Baseload Electricity 5.01 yen/kWh
West Area Baseload Electricity 5.54 yen/kWh
East Area Peakload Electricity 5.92 yen/kWh
West Area Peakload Electricity 6.79 yen/kWh
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
    *Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Energy: TOCOM market.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 06:29:01 UTC

